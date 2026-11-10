Punjab Records Over 4600 Stubble Burning Cases Amid Diwali Celebrations

Punjab Reports Significant Stubble Burning Surge

Amid Diwali celebrations, Punjab recorded a total of 4,657 incidents of stubble burning across the state up to November 9, 2026, according to a Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) report. According to PPCB, police have registered 1,442 FIRs and environmental fines amounting to ₹7.285 crore have been imposed. Of this, ₹3.36 crore has already been recovered. The report indicates that harvesting has been completed on 93.70% of the state's 32.87 lakh hectares of paddy-cultivated land. Administrative and monitoring teams are continuously inspecting fields to address stubble burning. So far, 3,845 instances of field fires have been inspected, with physical evidence of stubble burning confirmed at 1,675 locations.

Enforcement Actions in Patiala

In Patiala district, 299 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded. Inspections were conducted in 195 of these cases, with evidence of burning confirmed at 122 locations. A total of 86 FIRs have been registered in the district. Furthermore, environmental fines totalling ₹43.50 lakh have been imposed, of which ₹15 lakh has been recovered. Additionally, 'red entries' (official adverse records) have been made in 35 cases, and 185 warning notices have been issued.

Highest Number of Incidents in Ferozepur and Tarn Taran

A look at the district-wise data reveals that 621 cases of stubble burning have been recorded in Ferozepur. Tarn Taran has recorded 659 cases, the highest in the state. Other districts like Sangrur and Bathinda reported 508 and 412 cases, respectively. In these districts, incidents of stubble burning continue to pose a challenge for the administration.

According to the report, police have registered 307 FIRs in Tarn Taran, 365 in Ferozepur, and 80 in Sangrur. Additionally, 19 FIRs have been filed in Bathinda. The PPCB report makes it clear that monitoring and legal action regarding stubble burning incidents are ongoing.

Across the state, thousands of cases have involved inspections, the filing of FIRs, the imposition of environmental fines, and the issuance of warning notices. Despite these measures, the continued occurrence of a large number of such fires presents an ongoing challenge for the administration's enforcement efforts and its stubble management system.

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