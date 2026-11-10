Uttarakhand And UP Cms Perform Govardhan Puja Worshiping Cow Mother

Govardhan Puja Celebrations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday performed traditional prayers and worshipped Gau Mata at his official residence on the occasion of Govardhan Puja, praying for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the people of the state. During the ritual, Dhami applied a tilak and offered a floral garland to the cow before offering prayers.

Extending his greetings to the people on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Govardhan Puja symbolises faith and gratitude towards nature, livestock and environmental conservation. He also highlighted the significance of Gau Mata in Indian culture, stating that the protection and promotion of cows have remained an integral part of the country's cultural traditions.

Cow Welfare Initiatives in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Govardhan Puja in Gorakhpur and highlighted the importance of cow protection and welfare, describing the cow as the soul of India's agricultural and sage-led traditions. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "In a nation like India, a land deeply rooted in both agricultural and sage-led traditions, the cow serves as its very soul. Just now, a ceremony for the worship of cows has been concluded here on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. The cow is not merely an animal; it is an invaluable gift in this world, a veritable treasure trove of prosperity. In any tradition where sincere efforts are made toward the protection and nurturing of cows, happiness and prosperity will naturally follow.”

The Chief Minister said the Uttar Pradesh government had established more than 7,700 cow shelters, which currently house over 16 lakh destitute cattle. He also outlined three schemes. He said,“To uphold this tradition, we in Uttar Pradesh have launched an innovative initiative for the protection and care of destitute cattle through more than 7,700 cow shelters, which currently house over 16 lakh such animals. The state government is currently running three types of schemes. The first involves government-operated shelters for destitute cattle.”

Explaining the second scheme, the CM said farmers could take cattle from government shelters and receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 per cow for their upkeep. He said a farmer could take care of up to four cows and receive an additional monthly income of Rs 6,000.

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