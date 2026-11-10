Diwali Celebrations In USA Spark Outrage As Firefighters Wash Streets With Water Jets (WATCH)

Diwali festivities in New Jersey took an untidy turn after large-scale fireworks celebrations left several public roads covered in rubbish. Videos circulating on social media showed streets in areas including Jersey City and India Street filled with discarded firecracker boxes, cardboard pieces, wrappers and ash.

The celebrations featured extensive fireworks displays, leaving behind considerable debris. Smoke could also be seen lingering over the affected stretches after the festivities. The visuals quickly attracted attention online, with several users questioning whether people celebrating festivals abroad were being sufficiently mindful of public spaces and civic responsibilities.

Firefighters Use Water Jets To Clear Roads

The viral footage showed firefighters using powerful water jets to wash away the accumulated firecracker waste from the streets. Strong streams of water pushed discarded materials along the roads as emergency personnel worked to clean the affected areas.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kesav Cheruk (@kesavcheruk)

Police personnel were also spotted monitoring the situation, while crowds gathered to watch the clean-up operation. The celebrations had reportedly disrupted normal movement in the area, bringing attention to the difficulties of managing large public gatherings involving fireworks.

The videos highlighted the additional work required from local authorities to restore public spaces after celebrations involving extensive firecracker use.

Viral Videos Trigger Debate Over Civic Sense Among Indians Abroad

The footage has triggered mixed reactions on social media, with users debating the conduct of members of the Indian diaspora during festivals abroad. Several people criticised the littering and questioned why public roads were left in such a condition after the celebrations.

Others highlighted the importance of respecting local regulations, maintaining cleanliness and being considerate towards residents when organising large-scale cultural events.

The discussion has also brought familiar concerns surrounding firecracker pollution, noise levels and waste management into focus. While Diwali celebrations bring communities together across countries, the New Jersey incident has renewed conversations about balancing cultural traditions with civic responsibility.