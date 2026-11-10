Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Spark Dating Rumours Again? Viral Video Allegedly Shows Them Kissing At Nightclub - WATCH

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have reignited relationship speculation following the appearance of an online party video showing the former co-stars allegedly sharing affectionate moments during a social gathering.

Six years after their reported breakup prior to the release of their 2020 film Love Aaj Kal, public interest in their equation remains high. The duo previously dated after Sara publicly expressed interest in Kartik on national television, leading to widespread attention from fans and the media alike.

What Triggered the Latest Reconciliation Rumours?

The latest wave of speculation began when a newly surfaced video clip was shared online across social media. In the footage, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted interacting closely at a private party, chatting warmly and sharing affectionate moments throughout the gathering. However, there's no official confirmation if it is them in the video.

The video quickly went viral as fans and social media users immediately began sharing the clip across platforms, sparking fresh talk about a possible reconciliation between the two stars. The close interaction captured at the event led many online observers to question whether the actors had rekindled their romance.

Despite intense online commentary and fan reactions across platforms, neither actor has officially confirmed a romantic relationship. Official representatives for both stars have not issued any statement regarding the circulating party clip or their current personal equation.

From Onscreen Chemistry to Real-Life Dating

The origin of their high-profile equation dates back to 2018, when Sara Ali Khan made an appearance on Season 6 of the chat show Koffee With Karan. During the televised episode, Sara publicly mentioned her crush on Kartik Aaryan, initiating a flurry of public and media excitement.

Filmmaker Karan Johar later confirmed that the pair did indeed date after Sara's 2018 appearance on the show. Their real-life romance eventually carried over to the silver screen when the duo co-starred in director Imtiaz Ali's 2020 romantic drama film Love Aaj Kal.

However, reports indicated that the actors parted ways shortly before the theatrical release of the movie in February 2020. Even after their split, fans noticed the chemistry between the co-stars both on screen and during their initial promotional efforts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by India | Culture | Vibe (@beindianculture)

Silence from Both Actors on Their Current Relationship Status

Furthermore, neither Kartik nor Sara has scheduled any joint promotional events or commented publicly on the newly surfaced footage. For now, fans and media observers await further public appearances to see whether the former co-stars will address the ongoing reconciliation rumours.