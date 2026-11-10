Who Is Anna Konidala? Meet Russian-Born Wife Of Pawan Kalyan Who Has Announced Separation After 13 Years

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his third wife, Anna Konidala, have decided to part ways after 13 years of marriage. Late on Monday night, the couple posted a joint statement on Kalyan's Instagram page announcing their separation.“Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority,” the statement read.

The announcement has sparked fans' and supporters' interest in learning more about Anna, who has kept a low public profile. Here is what we know about the Telugu star's third wife.

What Do We Know About Anna Konidala?

After marrying Pawan Kalyan, Anna Konidala, a former model and actress who was born in Russia as Anna Lezhneva, gained popularity among Telugu viewers. According to reports, they first connected on the set of Teen Maar, which also starred Anna, in 2011.

She has kept a quiet profile, but she is sometimes spotted with Kalyan in public. "Russian heart, Indian soul" is what her Instagram bio says. She reportedly asked people to refer to her as Anna Konidala rather than her own name in July 2026. She clarified that upon their marriage, she had taken on her husband Kalyan's last name.

Anna earned her MA degree from the National University of Singapore in July 2024. Pawan Kalyan attended her convocation ceremony. According to certain internet estimates, she has a net worth of Rs 1,800 crore and is involved in hotel businesses in Singapore. However, there is no confirmed public evidence on her personal fortune or ownership of these companies.

Marriage With Pawan Kalyan

Anna and Pawan Kalyan got married on September 30, 2013. The couple has two children: Mark Shankar Pawanovich and Polena Anjana Pawanova. Kalyan adopted his daughter, Polena, from Anna's previous marriage.