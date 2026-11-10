UN Peacekeepers Observe Signs of Lasting Israeli Military Presence in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) UN peacekeepers operating in southern Lebanon have reported indications that Israeli forces may be preparing to maintain a prolonged military presence in the area, while airstrikes, artillery attacks and restrictions on their movements continue.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) documented Israeli military activities throughout its operational zone between Thursday and Sunday, including drone operations, engineering activities and road construction, a UN spokesperson said Monday.
During the four-day period, peacekeepers recorded three Israeli airstrikes on Thursday and another three on Sunday. They also tracked 360 artillery trajectories, Deputy UN Spokesman Farhan Haq told journalists in New York.
The artillery activity affected multiple communities across southern Lebanon, according to the UN briefing.
UNIFIL personnel also noticed what appeared to be preparations for a prolonged Israeli presence in both the eastern and western parts of their area of operations. However, the peacekeeping mission did not provide details about the intended purpose of the construction activities or indicate how long Israeli troops might remain.
Movement restrictions also continued to affect UN personnel. Gates and physical barriers obstructed access, particularly in the eastern sector. On Friday, Israeli soldiers and tanks further limited movement in both directions near Al-Bayyada, Haq said.
Despite these obstacles, humanitarian deliveries continued through coordination arrangements involving UNIFIL and the UN humanitarian office. Five aid movements were coordinated on Thursday, followed by another on Friday.
Addressing separate Israeli allegations concerning weapons storage facilities near a UNIFIL position, Haq said the presence of unauthorized weapons south of the Litani River constitutes a violation of Security Council Resolution 1701.
He noted that peacekeepers had identified hundreds of unauthorized weapons caches. However, UNIFIL does not have the authority to inspect private properties or forcibly disarm armed groups.
UNIFIL is expected to end its operations on Dec. 31 following a Security Council decision, prompting concerns about the security arrangements that will be in place after the peacekeeping mission withdraws.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) documented Israeli military activities throughout its operational zone between Thursday and Sunday, including drone operations, engineering activities and road construction, a UN spokesperson said Monday.
During the four-day period, peacekeepers recorded three Israeli airstrikes on Thursday and another three on Sunday. They also tracked 360 artillery trajectories, Deputy UN Spokesman Farhan Haq told journalists in New York.
The artillery activity affected multiple communities across southern Lebanon, according to the UN briefing.
UNIFIL personnel also noticed what appeared to be preparations for a prolonged Israeli presence in both the eastern and western parts of their area of operations. However, the peacekeeping mission did not provide details about the intended purpose of the construction activities or indicate how long Israeli troops might remain.
Movement restrictions also continued to affect UN personnel. Gates and physical barriers obstructed access, particularly in the eastern sector. On Friday, Israeli soldiers and tanks further limited movement in both directions near Al-Bayyada, Haq said.
Despite these obstacles, humanitarian deliveries continued through coordination arrangements involving UNIFIL and the UN humanitarian office. Five aid movements were coordinated on Thursday, followed by another on Friday.
Addressing separate Israeli allegations concerning weapons storage facilities near a UNIFIL position, Haq said the presence of unauthorized weapons south of the Litani River constitutes a violation of Security Council Resolution 1701.
He noted that peacekeepers had identified hundreds of unauthorized weapons caches. However, UNIFIL does not have the authority to inspect private properties or forcibly disarm armed groups.
UNIFIL is expected to end its operations on Dec. 31 following a Security Council decision, prompting concerns about the security arrangements that will be in place after the peacekeeping mission withdraws.
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