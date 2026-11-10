Footage Of Turkish President's Official Visit To Azerbaijan Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Pages (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Footage of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's official visit to Azerbaijan was posted on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.
The post reads: "The Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity is eternal!"
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