M. John Harrison Makes History with Booker Prize Victory
(MENAFN) British novelist M. John Harrison has won the 2026 Booker Prize for his dystopian work "The End of Everything," becoming the oldest recipient in the award's history at the age of 81.
Harrison was presented with the £50,000 ($67,232) prize during a ceremony held Monday at Old Billingsgate in London. Last year's Booker winner, David Szalay, handed him the award.
The novel, which marks Harrison's 13th published work, tells the story of a beachcomber and his elderly aunt attempting to stay alive along England's Kent coast following an unexplained disaster. Their struggle is further complicated by the appearance of mysterious shape-shifting creatures called the iGhetti.
At 198 pages, the book was the shortest entry among the six titles selected for the final shortlist.
The judging committee was led by historian and broadcaster Mary Beard, who said the panel reached a unanimous decision after reviewing 163 submissions. She characterized the winning work as "the politics of now seen through the lens of the future," highlighting its combination of dark comedy, political satire and hopeful themes.
With a writing career extending across six decades, Harrison becomes the first author whose work is primarily associated with science fiction to receive the Booker Prize, according to the Booker Prize Foundation.
His achievement also sets a new age record, surpassing Canadian writer Margaret Atwood, who was 79 when she shared the prize in 2019.
The other shortlisted authors included former Booker winners Marlon James and Douglas Stuart, as well as Elizabeth Strout, Luke Kennard and Rebecca Perry.
The award also represents a milestone for independent publisher Serpent's Tail, which secures its first Booker Prize victory through Harrison's novel.
Founded in 1969, the Booker Prize honors exceptional English-language fiction published in the United Kingdom or Ireland. Writers from any nationality are eligible to receive the award.
Harrison had not previously been nominated for the prize, making this victory his first recognition on the Booker shortlist.
Harrison was presented with the £50,000 ($67,232) prize during a ceremony held Monday at Old Billingsgate in London. Last year's Booker winner, David Szalay, handed him the award.
The novel, which marks Harrison's 13th published work, tells the story of a beachcomber and his elderly aunt attempting to stay alive along England's Kent coast following an unexplained disaster. Their struggle is further complicated by the appearance of mysterious shape-shifting creatures called the iGhetti.
At 198 pages, the book was the shortest entry among the six titles selected for the final shortlist.
The judging committee was led by historian and broadcaster Mary Beard, who said the panel reached a unanimous decision after reviewing 163 submissions. She characterized the winning work as "the politics of now seen through the lens of the future," highlighting its combination of dark comedy, political satire and hopeful themes.
With a writing career extending across six decades, Harrison becomes the first author whose work is primarily associated with science fiction to receive the Booker Prize, according to the Booker Prize Foundation.
His achievement also sets a new age record, surpassing Canadian writer Margaret Atwood, who was 79 when she shared the prize in 2019.
The other shortlisted authors included former Booker winners Marlon James and Douglas Stuart, as well as Elizabeth Strout, Luke Kennard and Rebecca Perry.
The award also represents a milestone for independent publisher Serpent's Tail, which secures its first Booker Prize victory through Harrison's novel.
Founded in 1969, the Booker Prize honors exceptional English-language fiction published in the United Kingdom or Ireland. Writers from any nationality are eligible to receive the award.
Harrison had not previously been nominated for the prize, making this victory his first recognition on the Booker shortlist.
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