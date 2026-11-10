Van Hollen Keeps Open Possibility of Challenging Schumer for Senate Leadership
(MENAFN) US Senator Chris Van Hollen said Monday that he remains open to contesting Chuck Schumer for the position of Senate Democratic leader, indicating that he has not ruled out entering the leadership race.
Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, the Maryland Democrat said he was still listening to colleagues as he considers whether to pursue the top post.
“What I’ve said from the very beginning is we shouldn’t have a coronation,” said the Maryland senator.
“My view is that we should have a full caucus discussion before anybody makes any decision.”
When asked directly whether he might challenge Schumer, Van Hollen repeated that he was in “listening mode.” He later clarified his position when questioned about whether he would consider running, stating: “I haven’t closed the door.”
Democrats secured control of the Senate in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, setting the stage for a leadership decision within the party. Schumer, who has headed the Senate Democratic caucus since 2017, said last week that he anticipates retaining the position.
“I’ll be re-elected as majority leader,” he said.
However, several incoming Democratic senators have signaled that they may not support Schumer's continued leadership. Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed is among those who have expressed support for Van Hollen to head the caucus.
Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, the Maryland Democrat said he was still listening to colleagues as he considers whether to pursue the top post.
“What I’ve said from the very beginning is we shouldn’t have a coronation,” said the Maryland senator.
“My view is that we should have a full caucus discussion before anybody makes any decision.”
When asked directly whether he might challenge Schumer, Van Hollen repeated that he was in “listening mode.” He later clarified his position when questioned about whether he would consider running, stating: “I haven’t closed the door.”
Democrats secured control of the Senate in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, setting the stage for a leadership decision within the party. Schumer, who has headed the Senate Democratic caucus since 2017, said last week that he anticipates retaining the position.
“I’ll be re-elected as majority leader,” he said.
However, several incoming Democratic senators have signaled that they may not support Schumer's continued leadership. Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed is among those who have expressed support for Van Hollen to head the caucus.
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