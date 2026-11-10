Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Computer Graphics Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2034


Date: 2026-11-10 01:11:41

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Computer Graphics Market Size

The global computer graphics market size was valued at USD 197.43 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 212.22 billion in 2026 to USD 378.20 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the computer graphics market with a market share of 37.2% in 2025.

The global computer graphics market is poised for significant growth due to several key factors. Firstly, there is an increasing demand for enhanced visual effects across movies, video games, and applications. Consumers have a strong affinity for high-quality graphics, prompting companies to invest heavily in advanced graphics software and tools.

The rise of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) is also transforming the way graphics are perceived and utilized, creating new opportunities for innovation in the industry. Major players such as Adobe Systems Incorporated, Autodesk Inc., and NVIDIA Corporation have reported substantial revenue increases in recent years, reflecting this upward trend.

    For instance, in 2021, Adobe experienced a remarkable 20% revenue growth in its graphics software segment as more users adopted its products for video editing and design purposes. Similarly, NVIDIA's revenue surged by 61% from sales of its graphics processing units (GPUs), largely driven by the growing demands of gamers and designers seeking top-tier graphics performance. Autodesk also saw a 15% increase in revenue in 2022, attributed primarily to the widespread adoption of CAD software in construction and manufacturing.

In the first quarter of 2023, Adobe reported a solid revenue stream, with graphics-based subscriptions rising by 12%. This sustained demand for computer graphics across various sectors is expected to continue, driven by ongoing advancements and better utilization of graphics technology. As the market evolves, the integration of sophisticated graphics tools will play a crucial role in shaping the future of visual media and design.

The analysis shows strong growth in computer graphics, especially in healthcare and gaming. Advancements like 3D modeling and AR/VR are enhancing patient care, while the rising number of game releases signals increased demand for better graphics tools. This trend points to ongoing investment and innovation in the field.

Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report.

MENAFN10112026004597010906ID1111937901


Straits Research

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search