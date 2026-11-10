MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rican Ballerina Carolina Morice Joins The Washington Ballet Trainee Program appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

At just 17 years old, Costa Rican dancer Carolina Morice has achieved a major milestone in her artistic career: earning a spot in the prestigious Trainee Program at The Washington Ballet.

This coveted program serves as a bridge for elite young dancers preparing to transition into professional ballet companies in the United States and worldwide.

A Lifelong Dedication to Dance

Carolina's journey began at the age of three when she first stepped into the studio at DBS Ballet School in Costa Rica. By age 11, she realized that ballet was more than a passion-it was her intended career path.

Her international training journey took off early:



Finland: Participated in an intensive training program that opened doors to international stages. United States: At age 13, she made the bold decision to move alone to California to study at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, where she spent four years expanding her repertoire to include jazz, contemporary dance, and hip-hop.

Overcoming Auditions and Earning a Spot

Securing a place at The Washington Ballet required months of rigorous preparation, including detailed audition video recordings demonstrating barre work, center exercises, and complex classical variations both on and off pointe.

For Carolina, the invitation was a dream realized. Out of all her options, The Washington Ballet was her top choice.

Rehearsals officially began on September 14, with Carolina already preparing for upcoming company productions of The Nutcracker and Sleeping Beauty.

Family Support and the Cost of Ambition

Moving abroad at such a young age presented significant personal challenges, but Carolina credits her family's unwavering support for giving her the strength to persevere.

As she takes her next steps in Washington, D.C., Carolina Morice represents a rising generation of Costa Rican talent breaking into the international performing arts scene.

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