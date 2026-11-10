Gaza Faces Further Flooding Risk Without Urgent Infrastructure Repairs, Official Warns
(MENAFN) Gaza could experience additional severe flooding this winter unless essential repair materials are allowed into the territory to restore its damaged drainage systems, the director of the Government Media Office has warned.
In an interview, Ismail al-Thawabta said repeated warnings about the dangers of the approaching winter were now materializing, leaving displaced Palestinians vulnerable to heavy rainfall and floods in makeshift shelters that provide little protection.
“If the world does not intervene to allow in supplies to rebuild the infrastructure, Gaza will flood again this winter,” he said.
Al-Thawabta called on mediators and countries guaranteeing the ceasefire agreement to increase pressure on Israel to reopen border crossings and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and materials required to restore basic infrastructure and services.
Winter warnings turn into reality
The storm that hit Gaza on Friday evening inundated approximately 70,000 tents within its first 12 hours, according to figures released by the Government Media Office. The severe weather also caused dozens of walls to collapse, left several people injured and resulted in estimated initial direct losses of $3 million.
Al-Thawabta said international warnings and appeals issued before the rainfall began had not prompted a sufficient response to protect the population.
He pointed to the collapse of a sand embankment onto tents in Deir al-Balah as an example of the immediate dangers confronting displaced families. Rescue crews were continuing efforts to locate missing individuals, he added.
The latest storm has intensified an already critical humanitarian situation, exposing families who have endured prolonged displacement and shortages to additional dangers from rising water levels and structurally unstable buildings.
With limited alternatives available, many Palestinians remain trapped between deteriorating temporary shelters and homes that were damaged by Israeli bombardment, leaving them increasingly exposed to harsh winter conditions.
In an interview, Ismail al-Thawabta said repeated warnings about the dangers of the approaching winter were now materializing, leaving displaced Palestinians vulnerable to heavy rainfall and floods in makeshift shelters that provide little protection.
“If the world does not intervene to allow in supplies to rebuild the infrastructure, Gaza will flood again this winter,” he said.
Al-Thawabta called on mediators and countries guaranteeing the ceasefire agreement to increase pressure on Israel to reopen border crossings and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and materials required to restore basic infrastructure and services.
Winter warnings turn into reality
The storm that hit Gaza on Friday evening inundated approximately 70,000 tents within its first 12 hours, according to figures released by the Government Media Office. The severe weather also caused dozens of walls to collapse, left several people injured and resulted in estimated initial direct losses of $3 million.
Al-Thawabta said international warnings and appeals issued before the rainfall began had not prompted a sufficient response to protect the population.
He pointed to the collapse of a sand embankment onto tents in Deir al-Balah as an example of the immediate dangers confronting displaced families. Rescue crews were continuing efforts to locate missing individuals, he added.
The latest storm has intensified an already critical humanitarian situation, exposing families who have endured prolonged displacement and shortages to additional dangers from rising water levels and structurally unstable buildings.
With limited alternatives available, many Palestinians remain trapped between deteriorating temporary shelters and homes that were damaged by Israeli bombardment, leaving them increasingly exposed to harsh winter conditions.
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