Asian Markets Split As Semiconductor Stocks Fall Despite Broader Global Equity Rally

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Asian equity markets delivered a mixed performance on Thursday as gains across several regional exchanges contrasted with continued weakness in semiconductor stocks. The divergence followed a rally on Wall Street after the US midterm elections, but investors remained cautious about technology valuations and the possibility of increased scrutiny of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

South Korea's KOSPI fell approximately 3.5% after dropping more than 4% during the session. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined around 0.5%, while Taiwan's Taiex lost approximately 1.6%. Markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Australia advanced, demonstrating that the regional response was not uniform.

Chipmakers Lead the Declines

South Korean semiconductor companies were among the main sources of pressure. Samsung Electronics fell 5.7%, while SK Hynix declined 7.4%, according to Associated Press reporting. Both companies are major participants in the global memory-chip market and have exposure to demand for computing infrastructure.

The declines came amid questions about the sustainability of valuations in the artificial intelligence sector. Semiconductor manufacturers have benefited from investment in AI processors, memory and data centres, but their shares can be sensitive to changes in spending expectations.

Investors are also assessing whether the political changes in Washington could lead to tighter oversight of large data-centre projects. Restrictions affecting electricity consumption, construction approvals or infrastructure investment could alter project schedules and costs. However, the election result alone does not establish that semiconductor demand will weaken.

Broader Regional Markets Find Support

The performance of other Asian exchanges was stronger, reflecting the global rally in US equities and hopes that lower oil prices could reduce inflationary pressure. Markets with greater exposure to consumer, industrial or financial companies may respond differently from those dominated by technology exporters.

Lower crude prices can benefit energy-importing economies by reducing the cost of fuel and transportation. The effects are not uniform, however, because oil producers and companies supplying the energy industry may face weaker revenue expectations.

Global Investment Conditions Remain Important

Asian equities are influenced by developments in US financial markets, global interest rates and demand for technology products. The latest session highlighted the difference between broad market sentiment and the performance of individual industries.

Investors will continue monitoring semiconductor earnings, capital expenditure plans and company guidance for signs of whether demand remains strong enough to support existing valuations. The direction of international energy prices and changes in US technology policy will also remain relevant.