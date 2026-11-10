Daisy Makes Management Accountability Part Of Everyday Operations

Service tracking, resident feedback, and leadership oversight help identify where communities need more attention.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

New York City, NY, November 7th, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Daisy Property Management helps condo, co-op, and HOA boards spend less time chasing management by measuring how its own teams respond, resolve issues, and support each community. That approach connects the people responsible for a building with information about the service residents and board members actually receive.

Daisy tracks response times and issue resolution times separately. A quick answer is one part of service; completing the work requires attention beyond the first response. The team also gathers resident feedback when requests close and monitors board satisfaction. Those measures give Daisy a basis for examining how work moves through its teams and where the experience needs to improve.

A dedicated property manager remains accountable to the board for the building's overall health and priorities. Specialists in finance, operations, compliance, capital projects, and resident support help carry out the work. When a question needs a particular kind of expertise, the manager can involve the right team while keeping responsibility for the relationship with the board. The board has someone who knows the property and people behind that person who can help.

Leadership uses service information alongside a building health score that brings operational and financial conditions together. That view helps identify where a manager or community needs additional support. Daisy considers workload and building complexity when assigning portfolios, rather than using a fixed building count alone. A property with demanding projects or recurring issues requires a different level of attention from one with fewer open responsibilities.

The approach applies across small buildings and large communities, with management arrangements shaped around each property's needs. In a boutique condo, a volunteer board may need help coordinating work without onsite staff. In a larger staffed co-op or HOA, responsibility can extend across more people, vendors, and shared spaces. Daisy's connected records help the team understand what is underway and which next steps still need attention.

Accountability also reaches the individual repair or request. Daisy keeps relevant history, vendor updates, and completion records connected, follows up on stalled work, and escalates recurring problems that need closer examination. Resident feedback adds the experience of the person affected to that record. Daisy uses that feedback to examine the service behind a completed task, including whether the resident felt heard and the concern received the attention it needed.

About Daisy Property Management

Daisy Property Management provides full-service management for condos, co-ops, and HOAs in the New York City metro area and nearby New Jersey, from small buildings to large communities. Daisy manages 250+ communities, with $310M+ in building budgets under management. Dedicated managers, specialist teams, and a connected platform support finances, operations, compliance, and resident communication. Daisy's mission is to improve the way people live by transforming the way buildings run. Learn more at joindaisy.

Media Contact

Maria Larson

Daisy Property Management 385 5th Ave

New York, NY 10016, United States