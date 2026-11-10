Gray Line Toronto Introduces Two New Holiday Experiences

Winter Village shuttle and an interactive lights-and-clues bus tour bring fresh ways to enjoy Toronto this season.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

TORONTO, Ontario, November 9, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Gray Line Toronto is introducing two new seasonal experiences designed to make exploring the city during the holidays easier and more memorable: the Distillery Winter Village Shuttle and the Toronto Winter Lights & Scavenger Hunt Bus Tour.

The Distillery Winter Village Shuttle connects three downtown pickup locations – 55 York Street, the Chelsea Hotel and the shared Hilton/Sheraton pickup – with one of Toronto's best-known festive destinations. Guests can choose one-way or return transportation and explore the Village at their own pace. Winter Village admission is separate when required.

Travellers with an eligible Toronto City Tour ticket can also arrange a free same-day Winter Village shuttle, with seats confirmed in advance. The service gives visitors a convenient way to combine daytime sightseeing with an evening of seasonal shopping, lights and holiday atmosphere.

The Toronto Winter Lights & Scavenger Hunt Bus Tour turns a festive outing into an interactive adventure. In a playful story featuring Jack Frost and a missing Winter Star, guests follow clues, solve puzzles and discover mystery checkpoints around the city. The 60-90 minute experience combines a heated bus, a live host and short outdoor portions.

The scavenger hunt welcomes families, friends, couples and solo travellers, with children participating alongside an adult. Main departures are offered at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. from 55 York Street on available operating dates, with selected hotel pickup options. Guests should bring warm layers and one charged smartphone with mobile data per team; no app download is required.

Both experiences are available to book online. Operating dates, pickup instructions, ticket options and current availability are shown on the individual product pages. The shuttle and scavenger hunt are separate experiences and require the appropriate reservations.

About Gray Line Toronto

Gray Line Toronto offers guided Toronto sightseeing, Niagara Falls day trips and seasonal experiences, helping visitors discover the city and the surrounding region.

MEDIA CONTACT

Crystal

Gray Line Toronto

graylinetoronto

EXPERIENCE DETAILS & RESERVATIONS

Distillery Winter Village Shuttle

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Toronto Winter Lights & Scavenger Hunt Bus Tour

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For media enquiries, interviews and questions about the experiences, contact Crystal using the details above. Please consult the product pages for current dates, prices and availability.