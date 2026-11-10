China Fast-Tracks Mobile ICBM To Lock Down Second-Strike Edge

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's rapid operational integration of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) underscores an accelerating push to modernize its land-based deterrent, addressing key technical vulnerabilities of earlier systems while fortifying second-strike survivability amid an unprecedented nuclear expansion.

This month, multiple media outlets reported that China's newest road-mobile ICBM, the DF-61, has entered routine training with the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) just 14 months after its public debut, signaling a faster-than-usual integration into operational nuclear forces.

The missile first appeared during a September 2025 military parade and now participates in field maneuvers, repositioning drills, and simulated launch sequences. According to Chinese state media, the DF-61 completed development, design finalization, trial deployment and reliability testing before its public unveiling.

The rapid timeline likely stems from design continuity rather than an accelerated development cycle. Mounted on a 16-wheel transporter-erector-launcher (TEL) nearly identical to that of the older DF-41, the DF-61 is widely assessed as an evolutionary upgrade compatible with existing command, support, and training infrastructure.

While technical specifications remain classified, estimates suggest a solid-fuel range of 12,000 to 18,000 kilometers and multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle capability.

Dispersal training complicates adversary pre-launch tracking, reinforcing China's second-strike survivability alongside expanding silo fields, though full operational readiness across active units remains unconfirmed.

Understanding the limitations of China's older DF-41 ICBM provides clues on which technical and operational shortfalls the DF-61 is engineered to address. Missile Threat notes that the DF-41 is a three-stage solid-fuel ICBM capable of striking targets up to 15,000 kilometers away.

According to Missile Threat, the DF-41 measures between 20 and 22 meters, weighs 80,000 kilograms, and carries a 2,500-kilogram payload that accommodates up to 10 multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles, along with penetration aids to defeat adversary missile defenses.

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Missile Threat notes that the missile uses inertial navigation with satellite updates, achieving an estimated circular error probable of 100 meters, and supports flexible multi-platform deployment across eight-axle road-mobile TELs, hardened silos, and experimental rail-mobile systems.

However, M.S. Prathibha notes in a 2019 article for the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses that the DF-41 can carry only three or four nuclear warheads without severely compromising its 11,000-kilometer range, because of throw-weight constraints and China's less advanced reentry vehicle miniaturization compared to US technology.

Prathibha also points out that the DF-41's vehicle-weight burden challenges claims of true off-road mobility, while reliance on hot-launch mechanisms generates intense exhaust heat that degrades launcher lifespans, forcing China to retain the heavy, liquid-fueled DF-5 ICBM.

Hence, compared to the DF-41, the DF-61 may possess longer range, increased throw weight, carry more warheads and penetration aids, and incorporate cold-launch capability, building directly on the former's technology while addressing its mechanical and operational limitations.

Road-mobile ICBMs form a foundational component of China's land-based nuclear deterrent. Hans Kristensen and others note in a July 2026 Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists article that such missiles form the backbone of China's secure second-strike nuclear deterrent, designed to survive an adversary's first strike through dispersal and camouflage.

Kristensen and others note that road-mobile solid-fuel systems such as the DF-31, DF-41, and possibly the DF-61 can quickly relocate into rugged interior networks to evade detection. Kristensen and others add that these units differ from silo-based forces by storing warheads separately during peacetime.

During crises, Kristensen and others say crews must quickly mate warheads and reposition off-road before firing, prioritizing launch survivability and flexible retaliation over immediate hair-trigger readiness.

These dispersal dynamics contrast with fixed launch infrastructure. Silo-based ICBMs deter adversaries through constant readiness and serving as a“nuclear sponge” and tripwire, requiring attacks on hundreds of dispersed sites away from strategic locations to weaken retaliation.

But their vulnerability to preemptive strikes pressures commanders to adopt risky“launch-under-attack” postures, with narrow decision windows prone to false alarms.

Despite advantages over silo-based ICBMs, road-mobile platforms rely on predictable routes, garrison choke points, and support infrastructure exposed to wide-area surveillance.

Convoys' thermal, physical, and electronic signatures make them vulnerable to quick strikes before they reach secure launch sites. Centralized peacetime warhead storage also delays retaliation and requires vulnerable mating procedures.

Both road- and silo-based ICBMs reinforce China's nuclear triad, offering unique capabilities that increase survivability while mitigating the vulnerabilities of the air- and sea-based legs.

Strategic bombers such as China's H-6 series are the most flexible leg of a nuclear triad because they can be retargeted or recalled midflight, but they are also the most visible.

This visibility enables strategic messaging through deployments at South China Sea forward bases and flyovers near contested areas like Scarborough Shoal, but it also exposes bombers to destruction on the ground or interception by enemy air defenses.

At sea, Type 094 and future Type 096 nuclear ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) provide an undetectable, survivable second-strike capability, but may also create a brittle deterrent.

Losing shore contact, being unable to launch, or destruction by enemy submarines and anti-submarine forces could eliminate much of the nuclear force-especially if only one submarine is on patrol.

Those operational trade-offs should be evaluated in the larger context of China's ongoing nuclear buildup. January 2026 data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows that China's nuclear stockpile reached 620 warheads in early 2026, including 34 operational warheads deployed on delivery systems and 586 in central storage.

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However, SIPRI data shows that while China is significantly expanding its nuclear arsenal, it remains significantly smaller than those of the US and Russia.

The data shows that the US maintains an inventory of 3,700 stockpiled warheads with 1,770 actively deployed, while Russia fields a military stockpile of 4,400 warheads with 1,796 deployed, keeping both traditional nuclear superpowers roughly six to seven times larger than China in total usable warheads.

Even with China lagging behind the US and Russia in terms of deployed nuclear weapons, the US Department of Defense's (DoD) 2025 China Military Power Report (CMPR) says that China is on track to field over 1,000 operational warheads by 2030.

In a January 2025 Heritage Foundation article, Andrew Harding and others outline three possible trajectories for China's nuclear weapons deployment in 2035. Under the first path, Harding and others say China accepts nuclear parity with the US by fielding roughly 1,500 strategic and 200 theater weapons to secure regional hegemony.

For the second path, they mention that alternatively, China could seek nuclear advantage by deploying 1,550 strategic arms alongside 2,000 non-strategic weapons to deter US intervention during Indo-Pacific crises.

Finally, Harding and others state that China could pursue nuclear primacy over both the US and Russia, amassing 2,000 strategic and 2,500 non-strategic weapons to insulate itself from potential Russian friction and establish uncontested global dominance.

As China approaches an estimated 1,000-plus warheads by 2030, an upgraded mobile system like the DF-61 could reinforce land-based dispersal as its most survivable hedge against preemptive strikes, anchoring its triad whether it seeks parity, regional advantage, or primacy.

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