South Korean Opposition Calls on President to Reject Special Counsel Bill
(MENAFN) South Korea's main opposition People Power Party (PPP) called on President Lee Jae Myung Tuesday to veto a bill that would authorize a special counsel investigation into allegations that indictments against him and other political figures were fabricated.
PPP lawmakers staged a protest outside the presidential office in Seoul, accusing the governing Democratic Party of trying to protect Lee from facing criminal proceedings.
"The special counsel bill marks the final step in a project to free Lee Jae Myung from prison," PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok said.
He branded the proposed legislation a "jailbreak bill" and called for Lee's suspended criminal trials to resume.
The bill proposes an investigation into claims that prosecutors serving under former President Yoon Suk Yeol fabricated evidence or pressured witnesses to provide false statements against Lee and other individuals.
Lee's criminal proceedings have been on hold since he took office in June 2025. Constitutional provisions generally protect sitting South Korean presidents from criminal prosecution, except in cases involving insurrection or treason.
The president faces allegations linked to real estate development scandals, unlawful financial transfers to North Korea and the misuse of public funds.
The PPP has organized protests opposing the legislation and announced plans to hold additional demonstrations across the country, starting in Busan on Saturday.
The ruling Democratic Party dismissed the opposition's accusations, arguing that the final version of the bill no longer contains provisions that would allow the special counsel to withdraw indictments.
PPP lawmakers staged a protest outside the presidential office in Seoul, accusing the governing Democratic Party of trying to protect Lee from facing criminal proceedings.
"The special counsel bill marks the final step in a project to free Lee Jae Myung from prison," PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok said.
He branded the proposed legislation a "jailbreak bill" and called for Lee's suspended criminal trials to resume.
The bill proposes an investigation into claims that prosecutors serving under former President Yoon Suk Yeol fabricated evidence or pressured witnesses to provide false statements against Lee and other individuals.
Lee's criminal proceedings have been on hold since he took office in June 2025. Constitutional provisions generally protect sitting South Korean presidents from criminal prosecution, except in cases involving insurrection or treason.
The president faces allegations linked to real estate development scandals, unlawful financial transfers to North Korea and the misuse of public funds.
The PPP has organized protests opposing the legislation and announced plans to hold additional demonstrations across the country, starting in Busan on Saturday.
The ruling Democratic Party dismissed the opposition's accusations, arguing that the final version of the bill no longer contains provisions that would allow the special counsel to withdraw indictments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment