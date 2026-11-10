Van Hollen Keeps Door Open to Schumer Challenge
(MENAFN) Chris Van Hollen is keeping a run for the Senate’s top Democratic job on the table. The Maryland senator told reporters on Capitol Hill on Monday that he has not ruled out taking on party leader Chuck Schumer, saying he is in “listening mode” about a possible bid for majority leader.
“What I’ve said from the very beginning is we shouldn’t have a coronation,” Van Hollen said.
“My view is that we should have a full caucus discussion before anybody makes any decision.”
Pressed on whether he would consider challenging Schumer, Van Hollen said: “I have said that I am in listening mode.”
Asked whether he is open to a run, he said: “I haven’t closed the door.”
The comments come after Democrats won control of the Senate in the Nov. 3 midterm elections. Schumer has led Senate Democrats since 2017 and said last week that he expects to keep the post.
“I’ll be re-elected as majority leader,” he said.
Several incoming Democratic senators have signaled they will not back Schumer. Among them is Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, who said he will support Van Hollen to lead the caucus.
“What I’ve said from the very beginning is we shouldn’t have a coronation,” Van Hollen said.
“My view is that we should have a full caucus discussion before anybody makes any decision.”
Pressed on whether he would consider challenging Schumer, Van Hollen said: “I have said that I am in listening mode.”
Asked whether he is open to a run, he said: “I haven’t closed the door.”
The comments come after Democrats won control of the Senate in the Nov. 3 midterm elections. Schumer has led Senate Democrats since 2017 and said last week that he expects to keep the post.
“I’ll be re-elected as majority leader,” he said.
Several incoming Democratic senators have signaled they will not back Schumer. Among them is Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, who said he will support Van Hollen to lead the caucus.
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