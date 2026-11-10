Estonian FM Discusses Support For Ukraine With Lithuanian And Swedish Counterparts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tsahkna said this in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

Tsahkna noted that his talks with Budrys focused on the Baltic Sea security, strengthening NATO's defense, Nordic-Baltic cooperation and Lithuania's upcoming EU Council Presidency.

"Estonia and Lithuania share a clear understanding of what is at stake for our region and Ukraine. Sustained support for Ukraine and stronger pressure on Russia remain essential," the Estonian minister emphasized.

He added that the cost of Russian aggression must extend beyond the battlefield.

"This means tougher sanctions and visa restrictions, deeper international isolation, including in sport and culture, and putting frozen Russian sovereign assets to work for Ukraine," Tsahkna stressed.

During his talks with Maria Malmer Stenergard, Tsahkna discussed Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, European security, and preparations for the URC2027 Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is scheduled to take place in Tallinn in January.

"As Russia continues its atrocities, our response must be equally clear: more support for Ukraine and more pressure on Russia," the Estonian minister emphasized.

He added that Estonia and Sweden share the conviction that "Ukraine's future must be decided by Ukrainians, and Europe's future by Europeans."

"Utilising frozen Russian assets and putting them to work for Ukraine's reconstruction is key. Moscow must pay for the destruction it has caused," Tsahkna concluded, commenting on his meeting with his Swedish counterpart.

n FM: Putin is the only one who can stop war, Ukraine must join NAT

As Ukrinform reported, Latvia stressed at the UN Security Council the need for European representation in peace negotiations, while an immediate ceasefire is necessary for peace talks aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine to succeed.