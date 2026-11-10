Ukrainian Polar Researchers Capture Rare Optical Phenomenon Near Akademik Vernadsky Station

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The National Antarctic Scientific Center reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform says.

"It looks like an irregular patch of color in the sky, as if a giant soap bubble were floating there. This optical effect occurs when sunlight bends around tiny obstacles and passes behind them (diffraction), after which the light waves overlap, creating shimmering colors (interference)," the scientists explained.

In cirrus clouds, these obstacles are tiny ice crystals, which make up most of their structure. These are high-level clouds that, in polar regions, occur at altitudes of 4–6 kilometers, where temperatures are -20°C or lower. They are thin and transparent, making the colorful "play" of light clearly visible.

The appearance of iridescence depends on the size, shape, and distribution of the ice crystals. The colors are always arranged irregularly, following the structure of the cloud. This is the main feature that distinguishes iridescence from other similar phenomena, such as coronas and halos.

The latter have a clearly defined circular shape and are arranged symmetrically around the light source (although their radii may vary), whereas the shape of iridescence depends on the contours of the cloud.

"Incidentally, this phenomenon is more commonly observed in low- and mid-level clouds, but only along their edges. This is because such clouds are opaque but have transparent edges," the polar researchers noted.

Ukrainian polar scientists register record-early return of penguins to Galindez Island

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian polar researchers recorded a record October air temperature of +11.1°C near the Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic station, the highest figure recorded throughout the observation period.

Photo: National Antarctic Scientific Center