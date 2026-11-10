Frost And Dust Warnings As Temperatures Edge Higher Tuesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Tuesday, although relatively cold conditions will persist across most of the Kingdom, with the Jordan Meteorological Department warning of early-morning frost in some areas and dust that could reduce visibility in desert regions.

The weather will remain moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with clouds at varying altitudes, particularly over eastern parts of the country.

Moderate southeasterly winds will occasionally pick up, stirring up dust, especially across the Badia.

The department warned that frost could form during the early morning hours over parts of the high mountain areas and plains, while dust may reduce visibility, particularly in desert areas.

Tuesday's temperatures are forecast to reach 19 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains, compared with 17 C in West Amman, 15 C in the northern highlands, 16 C in the Sharah highlands and 21 C in the Badia.

Highs will reach 25 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 27 C in the southern Jordan Valley and Aqaba, and 26 C at the Dead Sea.

Relatively cold weather will continue on Wednesday across most regions, with moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Low-level clouds will appear over northern and central areas, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.

Temperatures will rise slightly again on Thursday, bringing pleasant weather to most areas and moderate conditions to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Some medium- and high-level clouds are expected, with moderate southeasterly winds.

Similar conditions will prevail on Friday, with pleasant temperatures across most regions, moderate weather in low-lying areas and some high-level clouds, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.

//Petra// RZ