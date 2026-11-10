Five Major Technology Upgrades: Absen Unlocks A New LED Display Experience With A Focus On User Value

MENAFN - GetNews)On November 4, Absen held its 2026 Global Technology Launch Event at the Dongjiang Smart Manufacturing Center in Huizhou. Centered on the theme of“display technology returning to real-world applications,” the event shared Absen's latest thinking with global partners, presenting a portfolio of innovations including Pure Black, Direct Response and StayCool technologies, and announcing that a new generation of MicroLED display products is in development.

Absen Display Technology Experience Center

“The value of display technology lies in solving users' pain points in real-world scenarios,” said Roc, Head of Absen's Technology Innovation Center. He noted that users' expectations of display products come down to three aspects: better image quality, easier use, and a more user- and environmentally friendly experience. The five technology upgrades unveiled at this event are built precisely around these core user needs, bringing displays back to real application scenarios.

Better Image Quality: Reshaping the Immersive Visual Experience

Greyish black levels and ambient light interference have long been persistent industry pain points in commercial display scenarios. Absen's Pure Black technology adopts a multi-layer nano-scale film structure that precisely controls materials and thickness to achieve a surface reflectance of less than 0.5%.

On one hand, image performance is markedly improved. Under the same ambient lighting conditions, lower reflectance means deeper blacks and higher contrast, revealing richer gradations and finer detail. Even in brightly lit meeting rooms, exhibition halls and commercial spaces, users enjoy a better visual experience.

On the other hand, display energy consumption is optimized. Where the required contrast ratio is already achieved, products can run at lower brightness, thereby reducing power consumption and lowering long-term operating costs for customers. The Pure Black technology released this time further optimizes surface optics and ultra-black encapsulation, and points to new technical directions for future product upgrades.

Space-Friendly: Display Devices Blend Effortlessly into Any Environment

Performance upgrades for LED screens are not only reflected in display quality; they also depend on whether a product can better fit into a space, adapt to diverse installation conditions, and meet application requirements such as real-time interaction.

Absen's SlimForm technology makes screens truly part of the space, with breakthroughs in both circuitry and structure. On the circuit side, a highly integrated control system reduces the number and volume of components inside the cabinet. On the structural side, a multi-point self-leveling magnetic mechanism ensures easy installation and precise panel alignment. The demo unit on site measured only 9.9 mm in overall thickness - roughly that of a smartphone - and can sit flush against a wall, breaking through space and installation constraints and giving building renovation and interior design greater creative freedom.

Weight reduction is another important focus in the ongoing optimization of LED display products. Absen's LightForm technology focuses on reducing weight without sacrificing strength: through topology optimization, the cabinet structure achieves a 20% weight reduction, while an advanced engineering polymer independently developed by Absen's materials experts brings material density down to just 1.3 g/cm3, approximately 52% lower than aluminum alloy. The lighter body makes transportation, lifting and installation easier, expanding the feasibility of more complex installation scenarios.

Environmentally Friendly and User-Focused: More Comfortable and Stable Everyday Use

High interaction latency, heat dissipation challenges in high-density fine-pitch screens, and picture unevenness or localized overheating caused by temperature differences across cabinets are issues that many users tend to overlook in actual use, yet they genuinely affect the experience.

Direct Response technology rebuilds the underlying signal chain, paired with Absen's self-developed highly integrated chips and a line-by-line processing mechanism. In measured scenarios at 60fps, system processing latency is as low as 0.6ms, and transmission speed is 55% higher than conventional LCD. The display responds instantly to commands, with no perceptible lag, letting users focus on the content itself rather than waiting for the screen to respond.

Facing the industry-wide dilemma of densely packed components and continuously compressed heat dissipation space in fine-pitch products, StayCool technology creates a three-in-one comprehensive thermal management system combining airflow simulation, new thermal materials and radiant heat dissipation. In a measured environment of 25°C, with a 600-nit all-white image running continuously for two hours, the average temperature of cabinets equipped with this technology was 10.8°C lower than that of conventional LED cabinets, with more uniform temperature distribution.

The technology effectively improves display consistency, reduces the impact of localized temperature differences on image performance, lowers screen surface temperature to make close-range touch more comfortable, and reduces reliance on external cooling measures - cutting failures and maintenance requirements and ensuring long-term stable operation of the equipment.

From technology to product, experience becomes the key measure by which value is judged. The new products unveiled at this event - including the 55-inch FHD plug-and-play A55 series, the world's first native multimodal AI + MicroLED interactive display terminal iCon X V3 and iCon E V2, and the KLCOB V3 all-round next-generation Micro LED - translate cutting-edge technical capabilities into perceivable, deliverable scenario-based solutions, continuously creating new application value for users.

As the LED display industry shifts from price competition to value competition, Absen has always believed that while technological leadership builds long-term competitiveness, value co-creation will also be an important direction for a company's sustainable development.

As Absen Chairman Ding Yanhui said at the event, a company needs to consider its own position across the entire industry chain and value chain, define clear roles and collaborate closely with channel partners, and create value together. In the future, Absen will continue to invest in R&D and iterate its products to create greater value for customers and inject momentum into the high-quality development of the LED display industry.

About Absen

Established in 2001, Absen is the Global Leader in LED Display Technology and Solutions's products are exported to 165 countries and regions in America, Europe, Australia, Asia, Africa, etc., and have been used in the Presidential press conference, CIIE, FIFA World Cups, NBA games and Times Square.

Delivering more than 65,000 installations, Absen produces best in class products for DOOH, rental & staging, commercial display, data visualization, conference display and consumer markets, with the export volume of LED products being NO.1 for 16 consecutive years.