Tiens Global Health Solutions Unveiled At The International Forum On Health Technology & Industrial Cooperation

MENAFN - GetNews)As the crossroads of Eurasia once again became the focus of the global health industry, a collision of ideas and a collaboration of industries concerning the future of human health wrote a vivid and memorable chapter here.

The“2026 Türkiye International Forum on Health Technology & Industrial Cooperation” concluded successfully in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye, a few days ago. Health technology industry leaders, top scholars, heads of industry organizations and Tiens business partners from China, Türkiye, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Spain, the United Arab Emirates and other countries and regions gathered under one roof. With“Science Safeguards Health · Industry Renews Life · Europe Links the Globe” as their shared consensus, they exchanged in depth the latest achievements in health technology innovation and jointly explored new pathways for the coordinated, globalized development of the industry. This was more than a forum: it was a historic leap for the global health industry from conceptual consensus to coordinated action.

Scene of the“2026 Türkiye International Forum on Health Technology & Industrial Cooperation”

Global Wisdom Gathers in Türkiye to Explore Three Frontiers of a Healthy Future

At the forum, the clash of ideas and the fusion of wisdom ran throughout. Young Chul Lee, Executive Director of the Institute of Natural BIO Industry for Namwon, took medical aesthetics and skin science as his entry point, proposing that“the science of beauty” is not merely an enhancement of outward appearance but an outward expression of health status and an extension of quality of life. Associate Professor Dr. İbrahim Çağrı Türker, a Turkish ophthalmologist, revealed from the perspective of sensory health the deep connection between ophthalmic medicine and overall health. Dr. Liu Xinqi, Professor at the School of Food and Health, Beijing Technology and Business University and Chief Scientist at the Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Food Nutrition and Human Health, then systematically elaborated the integration pathway of plant-based foods, precision nutrition and the proactive health approach of traditional Chinese medicine, placing the concept of“preventive treatment of disease” at the core of the modern health management system. Lü Peng, Head of the Wearable Devices & Robotics Laboratory of the Dubai Health Authority and Founder & CEO of the Maiman Laboratory in Oxford, the United Kingdom, showed participants how AI, sensors and smart health devices will reshape future home health scenarios - technology is no longer cold code and hardware, but a warm force that blends into daily life and safeguards every family.

Mr. Young Chul Lee, Executive Director of the Institute of Natural BIO Industry for Namwon, sharing at the forum

Associate Professor Dr. İbrahim Çağrı Türker, a Turkish ophthalmologist, sharing at the forum

Mr. Liu Xinqi, Professor at the School of Food and Health, Beijing Technology and Business University; Chief Scientist at the Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Food Nutrition and Human Health; Vice President of the Plant-Based Food Branch, Chinese Institute of Food Science and Technology; and National Distinguished Expert of the Overseas High-Level Talent Recruitment Program of the CPC Central Committee, sharing at the forum

Mr. Lü Peng, Head of the Wearable Devices & Robotics Laboratory of the Dubai Health Authority and Founder & CEO of the Maiman Laboratory in Oxford, the United Kingdom, sharing at the forum

In the international expert dialogue session, authoritative voices including Carla Gaya, Vice President of the Spanish Health Products Association; Dr. Evelyn Wolfram, President of the European Scientific Cooperative on Phytotherapy (ESCOP); and Dr. Samet Serttaş, Board Member of the Food Supplements and Nutrition Association, engaged in an in-depth exchange on European market trends, industry standards and international cooperation. The convergence of diverse perspectives lifted the forum beyond the limits of any single market or discipline, revealing a clear trajectory for the coordinated development of the global health industry.

Ms. Carla Gaya, Vice President of the Spanish Health Products Association, sharing at the forum

Ms. Evelyn Wolfram, President of the European Scientific Cooperative on Phytotherapy (ESCOP), sharing at the forum

Dr. Samet Serttaş, Board Member of the Food Supplements and Nutrition Association, sharing at the forum

Tiens Unveils Global Health Solutions as Its Strategic Leap Draws Acclaim

The forum's most strategically significant moment came when Mr. Li Aijun, Head of European & Eurasian Regions, Tiens Group, released the“Tiens Global Health Solutions” on behalf of the Group.

The official debut of three major products and health solutions systematically demonstrated Tiens' strategic layout and innovation achievements in the broader health sector, marking a key leap for this company - long dedicated to the health industry - from a traditional health supplement provider to a leader in global health technology solutions. The industrial blueprint that takes Europe as its hub, connects Eurasia and radiates across the world thus entered a phase of substantive advancement. Behind this strategic climax was Tiens' profound insight into the future direction of the health industry - only by deeply integrating technological innovation with industrial application can health and well-being truly reach every ordinary person.

Mr. Li Aijun, Head of European & Eurasian Regions, Tiens Group, releasing the“Tiens Global Health Solutions”

YUAN CHANG Smart Health Living Experience Center: A Tangible New Paradigm for Smart Wellness

In the field of AI-powered smart technology and full-scenario health management, Tiens unveiled the YUAN CHANG Smart Health Solutions. Centered on an AI holistic health agent, the solutions integrate traditional Chinese medicine inspection diagnostics with multi-dimensional modern Western medical testing technologies, performing a 360-degree panoramic scan of the human body's nine major systems and 79 organs, issuing professional health assessment reports and creating tailor-made conditioning plans for each individual. Smart rings, wristbands, watches and other wearable devices are linked with AI algorithms to track real-time physical changes before and after conditioning, forming a complete health loop of“assessment - customization - intervention - monitoring - optimization.” Around three core scenarios - a healthy kitchen, healthy sleep and family wellness - YUAN CHANG reshapes family dining health with smart cookware and tableware such as the YUAN CHANG Yuanzhi Wellness Pot 5.0, Wellness Rice Cooker, Water Purifier, Water Filter Jug, YUAN CHANG Meizi Cup and Children's Meizi Cup; creates a“forest-and-waterfall-grade” sleep environment with the Negative Ion Health Device and Reduced Electron Mattress; and covers eight conditioning tracks such as fat reduction and body shaping, chronic disease conditioning, sleep care, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular care, and beauty and skincare with a matrix of wellness devices including the Heyuan Health Cabin (sit-in cabin), YUANSHU Smart Wellness Capsule (reclining capsule), Foot Rhythm and Meridian Regulator (Qi and Blood Circulation Machine), Pelvic Floor Wellness Device (Pelvic Floor Training Device), Spine Relaxation Rhythm Device (Swing Machine), Tiens Thermal Meridian Massager and Soundwave Rhythmic Chair - bringing professional-grade health management truly into millions of homes and realizing a new family health life of“eating well, sleeping well and eliminating well.”

A group portrait of YUAN CHANG smart health living devices

Setting out from Ankara, Türkiye, Tiens will join hands with global partners and forge ahead firmly along three strategic directions: healthy aging and scientific beauty, precision nutrition and modern plant technology, and AI-powered smart technology and full-scenario health management. We will let JIRI plant-based scientific skincare, originating from Jirisan Mountain, safeguard every inch of skin and the beauty of life with its philosophy of“born from nature, perfected by science”; let precision nutrition solutions respond to the truest needs of every stage of life with rigorous scientific evidence; and let AI-powered smart health devices and the YUAN CHANG Smart Health Living Experience Center extend health management from cold equipment into warm daily life. We know well that the deepest meaning of the health industry lies not in how many breakthroughs are born in laboratories, but in whether those breakthroughs can truly enter every home and safeguard every life. Tiens is ready to join hands with all of you to make scientific innovation a force for healthy living, and to let every family worldwide share the beautiful future bestowed by technology and nature.

Tiens Group with the experts, advisors and partners attending the forum About Us

Founded in 1992, TIENS Group is an international enterprise deeply rooted in the health industry with a global business presence. Upholding the core mission of "Health for Humanity, Service to Society," the company is dedicated to providing consumers worldwide with comprehensive, full-lifecycle health solutions-spanning precision nutrition, smart wellness, and beauty skincare-through technological innovation and industrial collaboration. Looking ahead, TIENS will continue to connect Eurasia and the world with a global vision, bringing the power of science and nature to every family.