From Global Innovation To Local Applications Savencia Showcases Its Latest Innovations At The 9Th CIIE

MENAFN - GetNews)Savencia, a globally recognized food group, makes its eighth consecutive appearance at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE). Under the theme“Where Worldwide Tastes Meet, Pleasurable Futures Begin”, Savencia showcases a portfolio of renowned brands, including Elle & Vire Professionnel, Valrhona, Corman and Adamance, alongside a range of innovative products making their debut in China.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of Sinodis, a key business entity supporting Savencia's operations in China. CIIE provides an important opportunity for the Group to reflect on its development in the Chinese market and showcase its achievements in localized innovation and professional services. Looking ahead, Savencia will continue to deepen local partnerships and work with industry partners to explore new opportunities for China's bakery and foodservice industries.

Photo: Savencia's Booth at the 9th CIIE

Global Innovation, Localized for China's Diverse Market Needs

As Chinese consumers place increasing importance on food quality, ingredient transparency and provenance, bakery and foodservice professionals are also placing greater emphasis on distinctive flavor profiles, application flexibility and product differentiation. At this year's CIIE, Savencia presents a range of innovative products making their China debut, responding to the increasingly diverse needs of the Chinese market through premium ingredients, distinctive flavors and tailored professional applications.

Valrhona, Savencia's century-old premium chocolate brand, celebrates the 40th anniversary of its iconic Guanaja 70% dark chocolate while marking the China debut of two new 80% single-origin dark chocolates from its Confection range. Made with just two ingredients, 80% single-origin cocoa beans and 20% white sugar, the chocolates contain no added cocoa butter, phospholipid or vanilla. The range has been specifically developed for professional pastry applications, including ganache, mousse and sponge cakes. The Madagascar 80% chocolate features vibrant berry acidity complemented by notes of roasted cocoa nibs, while the Ecuador 80% offers a rich bitterness, herbal notes and subtle sweet spice nuances. Combining distinctive origin-specific flavor profiles with characteristics tailored to professional recipes, the two chocolates offer pastry chefs greater flexibility and creative possibilities.

Photo: Valrhona's Booth and New Products

Adamance, Savencia's French fruit purée brand, showcases two new frozen fruit purées: a strawberry purée blending strawberries from Basilicata, Italy, and Calinda strawberries from Spain, and a blackberry purée made from two varieties of Serbian blackberries. Both products are made with 100% fruit, with no added sugar or other additives, preserving the fruits' natural flavors and distinctive characteristics. Drawing on the unique flavor profiles of different fruit varieties and origins, the new purées offer a wider range of ingredient options for pastry, bakery and ice cream applications.

Photo: Adamance's Booth and New Products

Italian premium nut brand Pariani, which joined Savencia Group in 2025, makes its CIIE debut with its 100% Sicilian Pistachio Paste. Made exclusively from Sicilian pistachios, with no added sugar, flavorings or other ingredients, the paste retains the nuts' rich aroma and smooth texture, allowing chefs to adjust sweetness and flavor balance according to their recipe requirements. Pariani's addition further expands Savencia's portfolio of premium nut ingredients, complementing the Group's existing professional dairy and chocolate brands and opening up new flavor possibilities for fine pastries, ice cream and creative bakery applications.

Photo: Pariani's New Products

30 Years of Local Expertise, Global Resources and Customer-Centric Solutions

2026 marks the 30th anniversary of Sinodis, a key business entity of Savencia in China. Since entering the Chinese market in 1996 as a distributor of premium imported food products, Sinodis has expanded its services to more than 20,000 channel customers nationwide. Its business now spans products, supply chain management, distribution and professional services, gradually evolving into a comprehensive solutions provider for China's bakery and foodservice industries. Over the past three decades, Sinodis has continued to strengthen its product portfolio and service capabilities by drawing on Savencia's diverse global brand resources and its deep understanding of the Chinese bakery and foodservice markets, meeting the professional needs of customers across different channels.

Alongside introducing premium ingredients from around the world, Savencia continues to advance localized innovation. Drawing on the Group's global dairy expertise and high-quality locally sourced milk, Corman has introduced Corman Pure Whipping Cream 38% and Corman Whipping Cream 36%, both developed specifically for the Chinese market to better meet local professional application needs. With premium dairy sourcing capabilities spanning France, New Zealand and China, Savencia has established a strategic presence across three major dairy sourcing regions. This strengthens its comprehensive and multi-tiered whipping cream portfolio while enhancing its flexibility in serving the Chinese market.

“Over the past 30 years, one of our most valuable achievements has been the trust and long-term relationships we have built with our customers and partners in China,” said Denis VERGNEAU, General Manager of Sinodis.“As the Chinese market and industry needs continue to evolve, we are constantly enhancing our product portfolio and service capabilities. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage Savencia's global brand resources and professional expertise to explore more innovative applications with our local partners and create greater value for China's bakery and foodservice industries.”

Photo: Denis VERGNEAU, General Manager of Sinodis, Savencia Group

From Product Innovation to Professional Applications: One-Stop Solutions Empower Customers

For bakery and foodservice professionals, the value of innovative ingredients extends beyond the products themselves to how effectively they can be translated into practical applications that meet market needs. Through Sinodis' Chef Studio, Savencia combines premium global ingredients with application expertise tailored to the Chinese market, offering customers recipe development, application testing, technical guidance and professional training. The team works closely with customers to refine recipes and application solutions based on their product positioning, target consumers and operational needs, helping them balance creative expression with practical business requirements. For example, Savencia's professional team in China is currently conducting application tests with beverage customers using Valrhona's Confection range, exploring its potential in chocolate beverages and sauces.

The combination of premium ingredients and professional expertise is also brought to life through live chef demonstrations at this year's CIIE. As Elle & Vire Professionnel celebrates its 80th anniversary, Brand Ambassador Kevin Zwygart presents“Happy Sheep Cake”, featuring a creative combination of red bean and green kumquat flavors. Meanwhile, Valrhona Pastry Chef Mark Zhao showcases“Coffee Ghana 80%”, a creation inspired by single-origin cocoa from Ghana. Together, these demonstrations highlight how premium ingredients and creative techniques can inspire new applications for China's bakery and foodservice professionals.

Beyond product innovation and professional application support, Sinodis continues to enhance its digital B2B platform, MySinodis, integrating brand and product information, professional recipes and application knowledge, online purchasing and procurement management into a single platform. By providing more convenient access to information and a streamlined purchasing experience, MySinodis helps professional customers select products, manage procurement more efficiently and access relevant product application expertise as part of their day-to-day operations, further improving the convenience and efficiency of its services.

Looking ahead, Savencia will continue to deepen its presence in the Chinese market, leveraging its global brand resources and product innovation capabilities to further strengthen local application development and professional services. Working closely with its Chinese partners, the Group remains committed to delivering more premium products and professional solutions to support the continued development of China's bakery and foodservice industries.

A BOUT SAVENCIA

Savencia is an international, family owned and independent food group, a model built on the valorization of two sectors of excellence: milk and cocoa. Structured around three complementary business segments (Retail, Foodservice and Ingredients), the Group is committed to providing high-quality products and solutions to consumers and professional customers. Its portfolio includes internationally recognized brands such as Elle & Vire, Valrhona, Milkana, Corman, Lescure, Adamance, Ile De France etc.

Founded in 1956, Savencia has consistently driven growth through differentiation and innovation and has become the world's fifth-largest cheese manufacturer. The Group has approximately 27,000 employees worldwide, with its products and solutions sold in 120 countries and regions. In 2025, Savencia Group generated net sales of approximately €7.8 billion.

*Source: Savencia internal statistical report; figures as of 2025. For more information, please visit savencia.