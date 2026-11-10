Saint Bella Co-Founder Lin Wanyi Named To Forbes China's 2026 List Of 100 Most Influential Chinese Elites, Bringing Postpartum Care To The Global Stage

MENAFN - GetNews)As artificial intelligence reshapes the business landscape, the sources of business value are being redefined. Beyond technology, capital and operational efficiency, industries built on professional expertise, years of training and trusted, hands-on service continue to create meaningful value. Postpartum care is one such industry.

In 2026, Forbes China named Lin Wanyi, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Saint Bella Group, to its list of the 100 Most Influential Chinese Elites, in the Value Creators category.

Why Forbes Is Recognising an Entrepreneur in the Postpartum Care Industry

For Lin, whose career has been shaped by years of experience across branding, media and consumer services, the recognition marks more than a personal milestone. It also brings greater attention to a highly specialised service sector-postpartum care-and its growing role in the broader business landscape.

Lin's professional journey spans music and the arts, media relations and brand management. She previously served as Public Relations Director at Harper's BAZAAR China and BAZAAR Bride, as well as Vice President of Wedding Diary. In 2017, she joined forces with Xiang Hua to co-found Saint Bella Group, establishing Saint Bella and Primecare Nursing School. Over the years, her work has evolved beyond brand building and communications to encompass service experience, talent development and global operations.

Her professional journey has closely paralleled the growth of Saint Bella. Founded in 2017, Saint Bella Group has developed a portfolio of brands, including Saint Bella, Baby Bella, Bella Isla, STB,Primecare for Family, Guanghetang and Dr. Its business spans postpartum care, postnatal recovery, home-based care and food retail.

In 2025, the Group was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, reporting annual revenue of approximately RMB 1.046 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 31.0%. As of June 30, 2026, the Group operated a total of 148 locations worldwide.

Against this backdrop, Lin's recognition raises a broader question: how has she helped develop a specialised postpartum business over nearly a decade, and how is she bringing an approach to care shaped by Eastern traditions to international markets?

Turning a Commitment to Women into a Global Service Standard

Saint Bella's international expansion is increasingly reflected in its overseas presence. According to the brand's international website, it has established service destinations in Dana Point and New York in the United States, Bangkok in Thailand, and Singapore. Its hospitality partnerships include Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, Baccarat Hotel New York, La Clef Bangkok, Capella Bangkok and Capella Singapore.

Overseas markets are also becoming an increasingly important growth driver for the Group. In the first half of 2026, new locations and service facilities opened in cities including New York, Bangkok and Singapore. During the same period, overseas revenue grew by 244% year on year.

Although these projects operate across different countries and hospitality settings, they share a consistent service philosophy: they have always been on the side of mothers. Professional teams provide comprehensive support for mothers throughout the postpartum journey, including nutritional guidance, emotional well-being support, and recovery services, while also offering infant care and ongoing support for families.

Saint Bella's overseas offerings range from round-the-clock care in hotel suites to home visits provided by professional nurses. In this sense, the Group is bringing more than a physical space to international markets. It is introducing an integrated care experience designed around the needs of women and their families.

These initiatives have also attracted attention from international media and industry platforms. An arts-based well-being program championed by Lin incorporates music, painting, film and poetry into the postpartum care experience. Meanwhile, Primecare Nursing School focuses on developing professional caregivers and establishing service standards. Through partnerships with luxury hotels, Saint Bella is also bringing professional care into more comfortable and private residential settings.

VOGUE Business has featured Saint Bella's role in luxury maternity and postpartum care market, examining how the brand is modernizing traditional postpartum confinement practices. In its coverage of Bella Villa in Singapore, Tatler Asia highlighted the brand's approach to making postpartum recovery a more comfortable and restorative experience. Stelliers, from a hospitality industry perspective, has also recognized Saint Bella as a notable premium family care brand in Asia.

Together, these international features reflect the Group's growing visibility beyond its home market.

As its operations expand across different markets, maintaining consistent service quality has become an increasingly important challenge. In May 2025, Saint Bella entered into a partnership with Switzerland's EHL Hospitality Business School to explore service standards, professional training and the development of internationally capable teams.

For Saint Bella, international expansion is about more than opening new locations. It also means translating accumulated care expertise into a structured service system that can be taught, replicated and continuously improved.

From arts-based well-being initiatives and caregiver education to its partnership with EHL and its expanding international network, the commitment to putting women first is gradually evolving from a brand philosophy into a service standard that can be understood and delivered across different markets.

In an Age of Accelerating Technology, Human Connection Remains Irreplaceable

When a care model crosses national borders and cultural boundaries, the challenges extend well beyond the number of locations or the size of the market. They also involve ensuring that professional expertise is communicated effectively, service standards are consistently upheld, and families from different cultural backgrounds can develop genuine trust.

This is what distinguishes the international expansion of care services from that of conventional consumer products. Products can enter new markets relatively quickly through supply chains and distribution channels. Care services, by contrast, depend on trained professionals, sustained education, real-time judgement and ongoing communication.

Every care experience takes place between people. A caregiver's ability to understand a woman's physical condition, emotional changes and family needs ultimately shapes the quality of care she receives.

AI is transforming the way businesses operate. It can help companies improve management efficiency, better understand customer needs, streamline service processes and coordinate operations across different locations. Yet in postpartum care, technology cannot fully replace personal companionship, timely human responses or professional judgement grounded in practical experience.

Seen in this light, Lin's inclusion in Forbes China's Value Creators category represents more than the personal achievements of a woman entrepreneur. It also points to a broader possibility for the service economy: turning an understanding of women's needs into tangible services, transforming individual experience into professional expertise and standardized practices, and using organizational capabilities to bring these services to markets.

About Saint Bella Group

Founded in 2017, Saint Bella Group is the world's largest group specializing in postpartum care and recovery, and a leading full-cycle family care brand group.

Today, the Group operates 148 locations across 41 cities worldwide, including locations at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, Baccarat Hotel New York, La Clef Bangkok, Capella Bangkok, and Capella Singapore.

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