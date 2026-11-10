Moli Cheema Wins Miss Teen Punjab Winner 2026 And Style Icon Title At Dream Aura India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – Moli Cheema has achieved recognition at AK Pageant's Dream Aura India 2026 by securing two titles: Miss Teen Punjab Winner 2026 and Style Icon 2026 in the Miss Teen category.
Representing Punjab, Moli Cheema received recognition at the state and national levels through her participation in this national beauty pageant. Her achievement highlights her association with a platform that celebrates young talent, confidence, individuality and personal style.
Miss Teen Punjab Winner 2026
Moli Cheema earned the title of Miss Teen Punjab Winner 2026 at Dream Aura India 2026. The state-level title recognises her representation of Punjab at the national pageant platform and marks an important achievement in her pageant journey.
Style Icon 2026 – National Recognition
Along with her Punjab Winner title, Moli Cheema also received the Style Icon 2026 title in the Miss Teen category. This recognition celebrates personal style and individuality as part of the Dream Aura India pageant.
About Dream Aura India 2026
Dream Aura India 2026 is a national beauty pageant organised by AK Pageant. The platform brings together participants from different states of India and provides opportunities to showcase beauty, confidence, talent, personality and stage presence.
The Miss Teen category encourages young participants to express their individuality, develop confidence and explore opportunities in the fashion, modelling and pageant industries.
The platform focuses on celebrating more than appearance by recognising personality, presentation and self-expression.
Grand Finale Details
The grand finale of Dream Aura India 2026 Season 1 was held on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The event brought together participants from across India to celebrate talent, confidence and achievement.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant is an Indian beauty pageant organisation dedicated to celebrating beauty, talent, confidence and individuality. Through Dream Aura India, the organisation aims to provide aspiring participants with opportunities to showcase their abilities and gain recognition at state, regional and national levels.
AK Pageant congratulates Moli Cheema on receiving the Miss Teen Punjab Winner 2026 and Style Icon 2026 titles and wishes her success in her future career.
Official Website:
Winner Profile: miss-teen-dream-aura-india-winners-2026/
Representing Punjab, Moli Cheema received recognition at the state and national levels through her participation in this national beauty pageant. Her achievement highlights her association with a platform that celebrates young talent, confidence, individuality and personal style.
Miss Teen Punjab Winner 2026
Moli Cheema earned the title of Miss Teen Punjab Winner 2026 at Dream Aura India 2026. The state-level title recognises her representation of Punjab at the national pageant platform and marks an important achievement in her pageant journey.
Style Icon 2026 – National Recognition
Along with her Punjab Winner title, Moli Cheema also received the Style Icon 2026 title in the Miss Teen category. This recognition celebrates personal style and individuality as part of the Dream Aura India pageant.
About Dream Aura India 2026
Dream Aura India 2026 is a national beauty pageant organised by AK Pageant. The platform brings together participants from different states of India and provides opportunities to showcase beauty, confidence, talent, personality and stage presence.
The Miss Teen category encourages young participants to express their individuality, develop confidence and explore opportunities in the fashion, modelling and pageant industries.
The platform focuses on celebrating more than appearance by recognising personality, presentation and self-expression.
Grand Finale Details
The grand finale of Dream Aura India 2026 Season 1 was held on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The event brought together participants from across India to celebrate talent, confidence and achievement.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant is an Indian beauty pageant organisation dedicated to celebrating beauty, talent, confidence and individuality. Through Dream Aura India, the organisation aims to provide aspiring participants with opportunities to showcase their abilities and gain recognition at state, regional and national levels.
AK Pageant congratulates Moli Cheema on receiving the Miss Teen Punjab Winner 2026 and Style Icon 2026 titles and wishes her success in her future career.
Official Website:
Winner Profile: miss-teen-dream-aura-india-winners-2026/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment