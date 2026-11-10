Accor Makes Its Uttarakhand Debut With Novotel Jim Corbett Chhoi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India: Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, has announced the signing of Novotel Jim Corbett Chhoi, marking the group's debut in Uttarakhand. The signing represents another milestone in Accor's expansion across India's high-potential leisure destinations, bringing its hospitality offering to one of the country's most recognised wildlife and ecotourism destinations.
Scheduled to open in 2029, the 150-key hotel will bring Novotel's Longevity Everyday philosophy to the Kumaon region, offering travellers a contemporary hospitality experience that combines wellbeing and meaningful connection in the natural surroundings of Jim Corbett. Designed with families and business travellers in mind, the hotel will encourage guests to embrace small, positive choices that support longer, fuller and happier lives.
Strategically located at the foothills of the Himalayas, the hotel will offer elegantly appointed rooms and suites, each featuring a balcony overlooking the surrounding pristine natural landscapes. The facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant and a bar, alongside 600 square metres of banquet and meeting space. A spa, fitness centre, and swimming pool will provide opportunities for relaxation and movement, while versatile gathering spaces will cater to leisure getaways, family holidays, social occasions and corporate gatherings.
Jim Corbett is celebrated for its rich biodiversity and outdoor experiences, including jeep safaris, bird watching, nature trails, river rafting and forest camping. Nearby attractions include the Kosi River, Corbett Falls and Garjiya Devi Temple, as well as wildlife zones such as Bijrani, Jhirna and Dhela. The destination's combination of wilderness, adventure and opportunities for relaxation makes it an appealing setting for a well-rounded leisure experience.
Ranju Alex, CEO, India & South Asia, Accor, said, "We are pleased to bring Accor to Jim Corbett, home to India's iconic national park. Novotel is a natural fit for this destination, particularly for families and travellers looking to reconnect in nature and spend quality time together. Through its Longevity Everyday philosophy, the brand encourages small, meaningful choices that support long-term wellbeing, from eating well and staying active to enjoying restorative sleep and meaningful connections. We look forward to bringing this philosophy to life in a setting that naturally lends itself to relaxation, discovery and shared experiences."
Alok Goel, Founder & Promoter, Shri Sankatamochanaya Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are delighted to partner with Accor to bring Novotel Jim Corbett Chhoi to life. Our vision is to create a leading hospitality destination in the region, offering guests distinctive experiences that complement the natural appeal of Jim Corbett. With Novotel's established brand strength and focus on family-friendly hospitality and well-being, we look forward to welcoming leisure travellers and hosting memorable gatherings."
Novotel, one of the world's leading midscale hotel brands, champions 'Longevity Everyday' across more than 630 hotels in over 70 countries. Designed for family-focused professionals, business travellers and modern families, Novotel helps guests live longer, fuller and happier lives through intuitive spaces and experiences centred around four everyday pillars: Eat, Sleep, Move and Meet. From nourishing dining and restorative sleep to meaningful connection and accessible movement, Novotel transforms every stay into a moment of renewal. Through its global partnership with WWF, the brand also supports the long-term health of the world's oceans, reinforcing its belief that personal wellbeing and planetary wellbeing go hand in hand.
The signing of Novotel Jim Corbett Chhoi reinforces Accor's focus on high-potential leisure destinations and gateway markets across India. Bringing together contemporary accommodation, dining, wellbeing facilities and versatile event spaces, the hotel will offer a welcoming environment where guests can recharge, connect and make the most of their time away.
Accor India & South Asia currently operates more than 75 hotels across luxury, premium, midscale, and economy segments under brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, and ibis Styles. Ennismore – a joint venture in which Accor holds a majority shareholding - is also expanding its presence in the region, with new addresses including Roswyn, a Morgans Originals Hotel, which opened earlier this year in Mumbai, and The Hoxton, which is set to open soon in Bengaluru.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
Scheduled to open in 2029, the 150-key hotel will bring Novotel's Longevity Everyday philosophy to the Kumaon region, offering travellers a contemporary hospitality experience that combines wellbeing and meaningful connection in the natural surroundings of Jim Corbett. Designed with families and business travellers in mind, the hotel will encourage guests to embrace small, positive choices that support longer, fuller and happier lives.
Strategically located at the foothills of the Himalayas, the hotel will offer elegantly appointed rooms and suites, each featuring a balcony overlooking the surrounding pristine natural landscapes. The facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant and a bar, alongside 600 square metres of banquet and meeting space. A spa, fitness centre, and swimming pool will provide opportunities for relaxation and movement, while versatile gathering spaces will cater to leisure getaways, family holidays, social occasions and corporate gatherings.
Jim Corbett is celebrated for its rich biodiversity and outdoor experiences, including jeep safaris, bird watching, nature trails, river rafting and forest camping. Nearby attractions include the Kosi River, Corbett Falls and Garjiya Devi Temple, as well as wildlife zones such as Bijrani, Jhirna and Dhela. The destination's combination of wilderness, adventure and opportunities for relaxation makes it an appealing setting for a well-rounded leisure experience.
Ranju Alex, CEO, India & South Asia, Accor, said, "We are pleased to bring Accor to Jim Corbett, home to India's iconic national park. Novotel is a natural fit for this destination, particularly for families and travellers looking to reconnect in nature and spend quality time together. Through its Longevity Everyday philosophy, the brand encourages small, meaningful choices that support long-term wellbeing, from eating well and staying active to enjoying restorative sleep and meaningful connections. We look forward to bringing this philosophy to life in a setting that naturally lends itself to relaxation, discovery and shared experiences."
Alok Goel, Founder & Promoter, Shri Sankatamochanaya Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are delighted to partner with Accor to bring Novotel Jim Corbett Chhoi to life. Our vision is to create a leading hospitality destination in the region, offering guests distinctive experiences that complement the natural appeal of Jim Corbett. With Novotel's established brand strength and focus on family-friendly hospitality and well-being, we look forward to welcoming leisure travellers and hosting memorable gatherings."
Novotel, one of the world's leading midscale hotel brands, champions 'Longevity Everyday' across more than 630 hotels in over 70 countries. Designed for family-focused professionals, business travellers and modern families, Novotel helps guests live longer, fuller and happier lives through intuitive spaces and experiences centred around four everyday pillars: Eat, Sleep, Move and Meet. From nourishing dining and restorative sleep to meaningful connection and accessible movement, Novotel transforms every stay into a moment of renewal. Through its global partnership with WWF, the brand also supports the long-term health of the world's oceans, reinforcing its belief that personal wellbeing and planetary wellbeing go hand in hand.
The signing of Novotel Jim Corbett Chhoi reinforces Accor's focus on high-potential leisure destinations and gateway markets across India. Bringing together contemporary accommodation, dining, wellbeing facilities and versatile event spaces, the hotel will offer a welcoming environment where guests can recharge, connect and make the most of their time away.
Accor India & South Asia currently operates more than 75 hotels across luxury, premium, midscale, and economy segments under brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, and ibis Styles. Ennismore – a joint venture in which Accor holds a majority shareholding - is also expanding its presence in the region, with new addresses including Roswyn, a Morgans Originals Hotel, which opened earlier this year in Mumbai, and The Hoxton, which is set to open soon in Bengaluru.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
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