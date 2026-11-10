The Next Generation Of Snacking Is About Experience, Not Just Taste

Published: Sat 7 Nov 2026, 2:55 PM

Snacking used to be largely about convenience: something quick to bridge the gap between meals. Today, however, the expectations surrounding a snack are becoming broader. Consumers still want products that fit easily into their day, but they are also increasingly open to discovering new flavours, formats and food experiences. The everyday snack is becoming a small moment of enjoyment, curiosity and self-expression.

This shift is shaping how food brands approach innovation. Rather than beginning with a product and asking consumers to adapt to it, meaningful innovation starts by listening: understanding how habits are changing, what people are curious about and what would make a familiar moment feel new.

Kiri® Sweet Bites was developed with this principle at its heart. The new four-flavour range combines the familiar taste and indulgence associated with Kiri® with a bite-sized format designed for different snacking moments throughout the day.

Strawberry Fraisier, Mango & Passion Fruit, Lychee, and Peach & Jasmine bring together familiar and unexpected flavour notes, encouraging consumers to explore, share and find their own favourite.

“Consumers' snacking habits are evolving, along with their appetite for discovering new flavours and trying something different. Kiri® Sweet Bites responds to these changing habits with four distinctive flavours in a convenient new format. For us, innovation starts with listening to consumers and understanding how we can bring together the indulgence and taste they love with new experiences that fit naturally into their everyday lives,” said Garo Matossian, general manager, Bel Middle East.

That sense of discovery extends beyond flavour. The way a product is shaped, presented and experienced can influence how people interact with it, from choosing a flavour to sharing it with someone else. In this context, design is not simply about appearance. It can introduce new rituals, spark conversation and turn an ordinary pause in the day into something more memorable.

This thinking informed the UAE introduction of Kiri® Sweet Bites at Dubai Design Week, connecting food with a wider conversation about how thoughtful design can reshape familiar everyday experiences. For Kiri®, the distinctive bite-sized format is central to the experience itself, bringing an element of playfulness to the act of snacking.

The launch also marks an important step in the international journey of Kiri® Sweet Bites. Following its debut in China, the next chapter of its expansion begins in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, placing the Middle East at the forefront of its global growth.

“We are particularly proud that, after China, the next chapter of the Kiri® Sweet Bites journey starts here in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. These are dynamic markets where consumers are curious, connected and eager to discover new experiences. It makes the region an exciting place from which to build the next phase of this proposition,” added Matossian.

For a brand that has been enjoyed across generations, this evolution is not about leaving familiarity behind. It is about translating changing consumer expectations into new products while staying true to the qualities people already value. Sweet Bites takes Kiri® into new occasions through a contemporary format built around taste, convenience and enjoyment.

It also supports Bel's ambition to move Kiri® into better snacking and build relevance with a new generation of consumers. In this context, better snacking is not defined by convenience alone. It is about creating choices that feel relevant to modern lifestyles and deliver an experience people genuinely enjoy.

As snacking continues to evolve, the brands that remain relevant will be those that pay attention to the small shifts in daily life: a willingness to try something unexpected, a preference for flexible formats and a desire to make even routine moments feel more engaging.

Kiri® Sweet Bites responds to these changes, showing how a much-loved brand can continue to evolve by listening closely to consumers.