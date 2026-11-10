Fluor Executives To Attend Three Investor Conferences In November, December

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Fluor Corporation executives will hold one-on-one meetings with investors at three industry conferences in November and December 2026, the company said.

Chief Financial Officer John Regan and Vice President of Investor Relations Jason Landkamer will represent Fluor at the Baird 2026 Global Industrial Conference on November 12 and the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on December 2.

Fluor's Group President of Energy Solutions Pierre Bechelany will join Landkamer at Truist's 2026 Virtual Nuclear Summit on December 10.

The meetings form part of the company's investor relations activities for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Fluor Corporation is a global engineering, procurement, construction and project management company founded in 1912 and headquartered in Irving, Texas. With nearly 23,000 employees worldwide, the company delivers professional and technical solutions across a broad range of industries. Fluor operates through three primary business segments: Urban Solutions (serving advanced technologies, life sciences, manufacturing, mining, metals and infrastructure), Energy Solutions (covering traditional oil and gas, chemicals, LNG, power and nuclear markets), and Mission Solutions (supporting government and national security clients). In recent years the company has secured multiple major contracts in data centers, mining, energy and nuclear infrastructure.