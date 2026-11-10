Roche Presents New Data Across Pharmaceuticals And Diagnostics From Its Growing Alzheimer's Disease Portfolio At CTAD 2026

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Updated Phase Ib/IIa BrainshuttleTM AD study data for trontinemab demonstrating rapid amyloid removal dynamics and changes in key biomarkers

Phase III PrevenTRON study design specifics for trontinemab in preclinical Alzheimer's disease, which has commenced enrolment

Phase II TARBELA-AD study design for the investigational oral NLRP3 inhibitor RG6434 in early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, representing a novel mechanism of action targeting neuroinflammation Global clinical and health economic data on the Elecsys® pTau217 and Elecsys pTau181 blood tests supporting accessible, timely diagnosis Basel, 10 November 2026 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that it will present new data across its pharmaceuticals and diagnostics portfolios at the 19th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Congress, taking place in Boston, MA, from 16–19 November 2026. Across 16 accepted abstracts, including two scientific symposia and two oral presentations, Roche will highlight its differentiated approach to neurodegeneration: uniting high-accuracy diagnostic testing with targeted investigational therapeutics to address the disease across its continuum. Expanding its Alzheimer's disease pipeline, Roche is initiating a new Phase II clinical trial, TARBELA-AD, evaluating an investigational oral NLRP3 inhibitor, RG6434, in early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease. The study underscores Roche's multi-pronged strategy to target distinct biological mechanisms, investigating neuroinflammation as a critical driver of pathology alongside amyloid aggregation. “Amyloid clearance remains a vital foundation, but halting a disease as complex as Alzheimer's demands multifaceted and complementary strategies," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. "By advancing our Phase II TARBELA-AD trial evaluating an NLRP3 inhibitor, alongside ongoing trontinemab programmes, we will test additional therapeutic hypotheses to potentially stop or prevent disease progression." Roche's diagnostics division continues to expand access to earlier and more accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer's through its comprehensive blood-based biomarker portfolio, including the approved Elecsys® pTau217 and Elecsys pTau181 tests. “Transforming care for Alzheimer's disease begins with bringing clarity to individuals and families as early as possible," said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics. "Elecsys pTau217 is the first and only FDA-cleared, single biomarker blood test that both rules in and rules out amyloid pathology. By expanding assessment into primary care as well as specialist settings, it can deliver fast, accurate answers so people can evaluate treatment and plan for the future." Pharmaceuticals

Scientific symposia will feature the latest research on investigational trontinemab and NLRP3 inhibition:

Monday 16 November 16:50-17:30 ET:“Visualizing the BrainshuttleTM: Pioneering neuroimaging and mechanistic insights of amyloid clearance with trontinemab” will provide the latest neuroimaging, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics and safety data from the Phase Ib/IIa BrainshuttleTM AD study, which is evaluating the potential of trontinemab to provide rapid and robust amyloid clearance in Alzheimer's disease. Tuesday 17 November 14:35-15:15 ET:“Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's Disease: Targeting the NLRP3 Inflammasome and Neuroimmune Crosstalk” will explore neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's disease and early data on targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome with RG6434. Keynote address by Geoff Kerchner, Global Head of Neurodegeneration Product Development at Roche: Tuesday 17 November 9:10-9:35 ET:“A glimpse of the future: How diagnostics, therapies, trials, and concepts of prevention must evolve” will explore the interplay between these themes to crystallise a vision for what the future could look like, and what we need to do now to realise it. An oral presentation will provide a deep dive into the Phase III PrevenTRON study of trontinemab in preclinical Alzheimer's disease: Wednesday 18 November 9:55-10:05 ET:“PrevenTRON: Evaluating the effect of trontinemab in cognitively unimpaired individuals with biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease at high risk of clinical decline” will detail the study design and participant screening for the PrevenTRON study, which has recently started enrolling participants. Diagnostics

Across multiple posters, available to view from Monday 16 November at 9:00 ET, Roche will present new clinical, health economic and real-world data for its latest blood tests, including Elecsys pTau217 and Elecsys pTau181, across diverse global patient populations and care settings to support Alzheimer's diagnosis. Key presentations will explore the impact of integrating blood-based pTau217 testing into routine clinical practice on healthcare economics and efficiency of diagnostic pathways. Overview of CTAD presentations featuring Roche pharmaceuticals and diagnostics:

Topic Abstract title Presentation number (type)



Presentation date (session)



Time (ET)



Location within Marriott Copley Place Abstracts will be available on the CTAD website. Trontinemab Trontinemab in Alzheimer's disease – novel pharmacodynamic insights from the ongoing Phase Ib/IIa BrainshuttleTM AD study Symposium 1 (3 Orals)

Monday 16 November (Visualizing the BrainshuttleTM: Pioneering neuroimaging and mechanistic insights of amyloid

clearance with trontinemab)

16:50-17:30

Grand Ballroom Advanced imaging results from the BrainshuttleTM AD study with trontinemab in Alzheimer's disease Brain delivery and distribution of the novel BrainshuttleTM Aβ-targeting antibody trontinemab in participants with Alzheimer's disease measured with 89Zr positron emission tomography PrevenTRON: Evaluating the effect of trontinemab in cognitively unimpaired individuals with biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease at high risk of clinical decline OC23 (Oral)

Wednesday 18 November (Oral Communications: Session on Study Design and Phase 1/Phase 2a Studies)

9:55-10:05

Grand Ballroom NLRP3 & RG6434 The NLRP3 inflammasome as a therapeutic target in Alzheimer's disease: biomarker, preclinical evidence and Phase I healthy participants' safety data of the oral inhibitor RG6434 Symposium 4, Presentation 3 (Oral)

Tuesday 17 November (Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's Disease: Targeting the NLRP3 Inflammasome and Neuroimmune Crosstalk)

14:35-15:15

Grand Ballroom Rationale and design of TARBELA-AD: A Phase II, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the NLRP3 inhibitor RG6434 in early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease P016 (Poster)

Monday 16 November 14:00 to Tuesday 17 November 17:30 (Poster Session 1: Clinical Trials – Phase IIb & III)

Poster Hall Alzheimer's disease area A glimpse of the future: How diagnostics, therapies, trials, and concepts of prevention must evolve Keynote 2 (Keynote address)

Tuesday 17 November

9:10-9:35

Grand Ballroom Advancing Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trials Through the Critical Path for Alzheimer's Disease Consortium (CPAD) P390 (Poster)

Thursday 19 November

(Poster Session 3: Trial Design, Statistical Innovation, and Analytical Frameworks)

7:15–17:00

Poster Hall Clinical and operational determinants of amyloid-targeting therapies treatment initiation in early Alzheimer's Disease: A discrete choice experiment P394 (Poster)

Thursday 19 November (Poster Session 3: Trial Design, Statistical Innovation, and Analytical Frameworks)

7:15–17:00

Poster Hall REACHED: Participant characteristics from a pilot pre-screening study designed to diversify clinical trial recruitment in understudied populations in Alzheimer's disease P437 (Poster)

Thursday 19 November

(Poster Session 3: Digital Endpoints, Remote Monitoring, and Connected Health Tools)

7:15–17:00

Poster Hall Diagnostics Clinical Impact of Introducing Blood-Based pTau217 Testing in Canadian Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostic Pathways: Initial Results from a Localized Clinical Simulation Model P240 (Poster)

Wednesday 18 November (Poster Session 2: Biomarkers [CSF & Plasma])

7:15-17:30

Poster Hall Validation of Elecsys pTau217 plasma assay cutoffs for detection of amyloid pathology across care settings P261 (Poster)

Wednesday 18 November (Poster Session 2: Biomarkers [CSF & Plasma])

7:15-17:30

Poster Hall Mitigating amyloid endpoint heterogeneity to establish robust cutoffs and clinical performance of Elecsys pTau217 and pTau181 plasma immunoassays P262 (Poster)

Wednesday 18 November (Poster Session 2: Biomarkers [CSF & Plasma])

7:15-17:30

Poster Hall Diagnostic accuracy of Elecsys pTau181 and pTau217 plasma assays using global cutoffs in an Asian cohort: Results from the K-ROAD registry P265 (Poster)

Wednesday 18 November (Poster Session 2: Biomarkers [CSF & Plasma])

7:15-17:30

Poster Hall Elecsys pTau217 plasma assay cutoff determination and validation for the detection of amyloid pathology in a Chinese population P277 (ePoster)

(Virtual Poster: Biomarkers [CSF & Plasma]) Diagnostic accuracy of the automated Elecsys CSF Aβ42/Aβ40 ratio and Aβ42 in a population reflective of clinical practice P226 (ePoster)

(Virtual Poster: Biomarkers [CSF & Plasma]) Re-evaluating TDP-43 assays: Hemolysis interference limits clinical utility P291 (ePoster)

(Virtual Poster: Biomarkers [CSF & Plasma]) Optimizing the Alzheimer's disease diagnostic pathway: An economic evaluation of a pTau217 blood-based biomarker in primary and specialist care in the US P292 (Poster)

Wednesday 18 November (Poster Session 2: Biomarkers [CSF & Plasma])

7:15-17:30

Poster Hall ROAD-US: an evaluation of the utilization and clinical utility of Alzheimer's disease blood biomarkers in US community practices, a pre-post time series study P485 (Poster)

Thursday 19 November

(Poster Session 3: Real-World Data, Registries & Implementation Science)

7:15–17:00

Poster Hall

About Roche in Alzheimer's

For nearly 30 years, Roche has been working towards a day when we can detect and treat Alzheimer's earlier, in order to slow, stop or even prevent its progression by combining our expertise across pharmaceuticals and diagnostics.

Today, Roche's Alzheimer's disease portfolio spans investigational medicines targeting complementary biological pathways, from amyloid to neuroinflammation, with candidates such as trontinemab, nivegacetor and RG6434. Roche is also advancing innovative approaches to drug delivery through BrainshuttleTM technology, designed to enhance the transport of medicines across the blood–brain barrier.

Its diagnostics division offers an industry-leading portfolio of approved products spanning cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assays and blood-based tests, including Elecsys pTau181, pTau217 and ApoE4. Roche also maintains a comprehensive portfolio of research use only (RUO) tests, providing early access to new biomarkers to empower researchers to shape tomorrow's diagnostics.

Addressing the global burden of Alzheimer's disease requires more than innovative tests and treatments. This is why Roche partners across the healthcare ecosystem with clinicians, scientists, patient advocates, policymakers and health systems to help simplify the care pathway and ensure advances in research translate into real-world benefits for millions worldwide.

About Roche

Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.

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