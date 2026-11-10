Roche Presents New Data Across Pharmaceuticals And Diagnostics From Its Growing Alzheimer's Disease Portfolio At CTAD 2026
|Topic
|Abstract title
| Presentation number (type)
Presentation date (session)
Time (ET)
Location within Marriott Copley Place
|Abstracts will be available on the CTAD website.
|Trontinemab
|Trontinemab in Alzheimer's disease – novel pharmacodynamic insights from the ongoing Phase Ib/IIa BrainshuttleTM AD study
| Symposium 1 (3 Orals)
Monday 16 November (Visualizing the BrainshuttleTM: Pioneering neuroimaging and mechanistic insights of amyloid
clearance with trontinemab)
16:50-17:30
Grand Ballroom
|Advanced imaging results from the BrainshuttleTM AD study with trontinemab in Alzheimer's disease
|Brain delivery and distribution of the novel BrainshuttleTM Aβ-targeting antibody trontinemab in participants with Alzheimer's disease measured with 89Zr positron emission tomography
|PrevenTRON: Evaluating the effect of trontinemab in cognitively unimpaired individuals with biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease at high risk of clinical decline
| OC23 (Oral)
Wednesday 18 November (Oral Communications: Session on Study Design and Phase 1/Phase 2a Studies)
9:55-10:05
Grand Ballroom
|NLRP3 & RG6434
|The NLRP3 inflammasome as a therapeutic target in Alzheimer's disease: biomarker, preclinical evidence and Phase I healthy participants' safety data of the oral inhibitor RG6434
| Symposium 4, Presentation 3 (Oral)
Tuesday 17 November (Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's Disease: Targeting the NLRP3 Inflammasome and Neuroimmune Crosstalk)
14:35-15:15
Grand Ballroom
|Rationale and design of TARBELA-AD: A Phase II, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the NLRP3 inhibitor RG6434 in early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease
| P016 (Poster)
Monday 16 November 14:00 to Tuesday 17 November 17:30 (Poster Session 1: Clinical Trials – Phase IIb & III)
Poster Hall
|Alzheimer's disease area
|A glimpse of the future: How diagnostics, therapies, trials, and concepts of prevention must evolve
| Keynote 2 (Keynote address)
Tuesday 17 November
9:10-9:35
Grand Ballroom
|Advancing Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trials Through the Critical Path for Alzheimer's Disease Consortium (CPAD)
| P390 (Poster)
Thursday 19 November
(Poster Session 3: Trial Design, Statistical Innovation, and Analytical Frameworks)
7:15–17:00
Poster Hall
|Clinical and operational determinants of amyloid-targeting therapies treatment initiation in early Alzheimer's Disease: A discrete choice experiment
| P394 (Poster)
Thursday 19 November (Poster Session 3: Trial Design, Statistical Innovation, and Analytical Frameworks)
7:15–17:00
Poster Hall
|REACHED: Participant characteristics from a pilot pre-screening study designed to diversify clinical trial recruitment in understudied populations in Alzheimer's disease
| P437 (Poster)
Thursday 19 November
(Poster Session 3: Digital Endpoints, Remote Monitoring, and Connected Health Tools)
7:15–17:00
Poster Hall
|Diagnostics
|Clinical Impact of Introducing Blood-Based pTau217 Testing in Canadian Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostic Pathways: Initial Results from a Localized Clinical Simulation Model
| P240 (Poster)
Wednesday 18 November (Poster Session 2: Biomarkers [CSF & Plasma])
7:15-17:30
Poster Hall
|Validation of Elecsys pTau217 plasma assay cutoffs for detection of amyloid pathology across care settings
| P261 (Poster)
Wednesday 18 November (Poster Session 2: Biomarkers [CSF & Plasma])
7:15-17:30
Poster Hall
|Mitigating amyloid endpoint heterogeneity to establish robust cutoffs and clinical performance of Elecsys pTau217 and pTau181 plasma immunoassays
| P262 (Poster)
Wednesday 18 November (Poster Session 2: Biomarkers [CSF & Plasma])
7:15-17:30
Poster Hall
|Diagnostic accuracy of Elecsys pTau181 and pTau217 plasma assays using global cutoffs in an Asian cohort: Results from the K-ROAD registry
| P265 (Poster)
Wednesday 18 November (Poster Session 2: Biomarkers [CSF & Plasma])
7:15-17:30
Poster Hall
|Elecsys pTau217 plasma assay cutoff determination and validation for the detection of amyloid pathology in a Chinese population
| P277 (ePoster)
(Virtual Poster: Biomarkers [CSF & Plasma])
|Diagnostic accuracy of the automated Elecsys CSF Aβ42/Aβ40 ratio and Aβ42 in a population reflective of clinical practice
| P226 (ePoster)
(Virtual Poster: Biomarkers [CSF & Plasma])
|Re-evaluating TDP-43 assays: Hemolysis interference limits clinical utility
| P291 (ePoster)
(Virtual Poster: Biomarkers [CSF & Plasma])
|Optimizing the Alzheimer's disease diagnostic pathway: An economic evaluation of a pTau217 blood-based biomarker in primary and specialist care in the US
| P292 (Poster)
Wednesday 18 November (Poster Session 2: Biomarkers [CSF & Plasma])
7:15-17:30
Poster Hall
|ROAD-US: an evaluation of the utilization and clinical utility of Alzheimer's disease blood biomarkers in US community practices, a pre-post time series study
| P485 (Poster)
Thursday 19 November
(Poster Session 3: Real-World Data, Registries & Implementation Science)
7:15–17:00
Poster Hall
About Roche in Alzheimer's
For nearly 30 years, Roche has been working towards a day when we can detect and treat Alzheimer's earlier, in order to slow, stop or even prevent its progression by combining our expertise across pharmaceuticals and diagnostics.
Today, Roche's Alzheimer's disease portfolio spans investigational medicines targeting complementary biological pathways, from amyloid to neuroinflammation, with candidates such as trontinemab, nivegacetor and RG6434. Roche is also advancing innovative approaches to drug delivery through BrainshuttleTM technology, designed to enhance the transport of medicines across the blood–brain barrier.
Its diagnostics division offers an industry-leading portfolio of approved products spanning cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assays and blood-based tests, including Elecsys pTau181, pTau217 and ApoE4. Roche also maintains a comprehensive portfolio of research use only (RUO) tests, providing early access to new biomarkers to empower researchers to shape tomorrow's diagnostics.
Addressing the global burden of Alzheimer's disease requires more than innovative tests and treatments. This is why Roche partners across the healthcare ecosystem with clinicians, scientists, patient advocates, policymakers and health systems to help simplify the care pathway and ensure advances in research translate into real-world benefits for millions worldwide.
About Roche
Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.
Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.
Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.
For more information, please visit .
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