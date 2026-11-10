Launch Of Naujilinkai Residential Project (Vilnius, Lithuania)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB Merko Būstas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has launched the NaujiLinkai residential development project in Vilnius. The development project comprises a total of 301 apartments in four buildings and an underground parking connecting them. Merko has started the construction of the first phase at Pelesos St. 3. Two apartment buildings with a total of 185 apartments and commercial premises, as well as the entire underground car park complex are scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028.

NaujiLinkai residential quarter ( ) is located in the rapidly transforming Station District. The whole 21-hectare area around Vilnius railway station and between Geležinkelio and Pelesos streets is being developed by Vilnius City Municipality and Lithuanian Railways based on the architectural design created by Zaha Hadid Architects. The Vilnius Connect development opens up the station area to the city by creating business, service, leisure and green spaces, as well as more convenient pedestrian links towards the Old Town. These changes are expected to bring the southern part of the city even closer to the historic centre and to encourage the regeneration of the entire Station District.

NaujiLinkai first stage apartment buildings will have an energy class A++ and an underground parking garage, equipped with electric vehicle charging stations. The development will also include shared bicycle storage facilities. The apartments will feature individual air-recuperation system, underfloor heating and panoramic wooden-framed windows and spacious balconies or terraces. The size of the apartments ranges between 31 and 94 square metres.

The buildings will enclose a landscaped inner courtyard, featuring green areas, children's playgrounds and leisure spaces. Next to the residential development, Merko will create a public park to replace a former industrial site and the park will connect the quarter's pedestrian pathways with the city's walking routes.

UAB Merko Būstas ( ) is a recognised Lithuanian residential developer. To ensure the highest quality, Merko manages all stages of apartment development: planning, design, construction, sales and warranty service.

Additional information: Director of UAB Merko Būstas, Mr. Saulius Putrimas, phone: +370 5210 5330.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

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AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group's revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million.

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