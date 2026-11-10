Notice On Public Offering Of Subordinated Bonds Of Bigbank AS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bigbank AS (registry code 10183757, address Riia tn 2, Tartu, 51004) (“ Bigbank ”) hereby announces a public offering (the“ Offering ”) of its unsecured subordinated bonds. The Offering is conducted pursuant to the prospectus (the“ Prospectus ”) prepared by Bigbank and approved by the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority (“ EFSA ”) on 9 November 2026 . The Prospectus, which provides further details, has been disclosed on the date of this announcement on the websites of Bigbank and the EFSA. The bonds will be issued under Bigbank's unsecured subordinated bond programme (the“ Programme”). Through the Offering, Bigbank aims to raise up to 15 million euros, with the option to increase the amount to up to 25 million euros. Under the Programme, Bigbank may raise a total of up to 80 million euros. Main terms of the Offering During the Offering, Bigbank will offer up to 15,000 unsecured subordinated bonds titled“EUR 6.50 BIGBANK SUBORDINATED BOND 26-2036,” each with a nominal value of 1,000 euros and a maturity date of 26 November 2036. The bonds bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.5% per annum, calculated on a 30/360 basis, from 26 November 2026. Interest payments are scheduled for 15 March, 15 June, 15 September and 15 December, with the first interest payment on 15 March 2027. In the event of oversubscription, Bigbank has the right to increase the number of bonds offered by an additional 10,000 bonds, bringing the total amount offered to up to 25,000 bonds. Bigbank also reserves the right to cancel the Offering for any portion of the bonds that are not subscribed. The bonds are offered at a price of 1,000 euros per bond. The bonds will be registered in the Estonian Register of Securities, operated by Nasdaq CSD Estonian Branch (“ Nasdaq CSD”), under ISIN code EE0000005510. The subscription period for the bonds will begin on 10 November 2026 at 10:00 and end on 20 November 2026 at 15:30 (Tallinn time). The Offering will be directed to both retail and professional investors in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The public offering of the unsecured subordinated bonds will be conducted exclusively in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and not in any other jurisdiction. A subordinated bond represents an unsecured debt obligation of Bigbank to the investor. The subordination of the bonds means that, in the event of liquidation or bankruptcy of Bigbank, claims arising from the subordinated bonds will only be settled after the full satisfaction of all unsubordinated, recognised claims, in accordance with applicable law. Additionally, holders of subordinated bonds must consider the risk of write-down or conversion of liabilities and claims (bail-in risk). In allocating the bonds, Bigbank reserves the right, but not the obligation, to give preference over other investors to customers who hold a current account with Bigbank in their own name as at 18 November 2026. If mathematically possible, each retail investor will be allocated at least two bonds with a total nominal value of 2,000 euros. Further details of the allocation are set out in the Prospectus. Specific details of the Offering are set out in the Prospectus and the Prospectus Summary. The indicative timetable of the Offering is as follows:

Subscription period starts 10 November 2026 at 10:00 (Tallinn time) Subscription period ends 20 November 2026 at 15:30 (Tallinn time) Announcement of the Offering results On or about 23 November 2026 Settlement of the Offering On or about 26 November 2026 First trading day On or about 27 November 2026





Submitting subscription undertakings

To subscribe for the bonds during the Offering, an investor must have a securities account with a Nasdaq CSD account operator or a financial institution that is a member of the Nasdaq Riga or Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

An Estonian investor wishing to subscribe for the bonds must contact the securities account operator managing their account and submit the subscription undertaking during the offering period.

A Latvian or Lithuanian investor wishing to subscribe for the bonds must contact the relevant financial institution and submit the subscription undertaking in the format and manner prescribed by the financial institution, in accordance with the terms of the Prospectus.

By submitting the subscription undertaking, an investor authorises the account operator or the relevant financial institution managing the investor's current account linked to their securities account to immediately block the full transaction amount on the investor's current account until settlement is completed or funds are released in accordance with the terms set out in the Prospectus.

Admission to trading of unsecured subordinated bonds of Bigbank

Bigbank will submit an application to Nasdaq Tallinn AS for the admission to trading of all bonds issued during the Offering on the Baltic Bond List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The expected date of admission to trading is on or about 27 November 2026.

While every effort will be made and due care will be taken to ensure the admission to trading of the unsecured subordinated bonds, Bigbank cannot guarantee that the bonds will be admitted to trading.

Availability of the documentation of the Offering

The Prospectus, the Prospectus Summary, the Terms and Conditions, and the Final Terms of the bonds have been published and can be obtained in electronic form on Bigbank's website at and the website of the EFSA at Additionally, the translations of the Prospectus Summary into Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian are available in electronic format on Bigbank's website at .

Before investing in Bigbank's unsecured subordinated bonds, we ask that you thoroughly review the Prospectus, the Prospectus Summary, the Terms and Conditions, and the Final Terms of the bonds. If necessary, please consult with an expert.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

Email:...



Important information

This notice is an advertisement for securities within the meaning of the Regulation No 2017/1129/EU of 14 June 2017 of the European Parliament and of the Council and does not constitute an offer to sell subordinated bonds or an invitation to subscribe to subordinated bonds. Each investor should make any decision to invest in the bonds solely based on the information contained in the Prospectus, the Prospectus Summary, the Terms and Conditions, and the Final Terms of the bonds. The approval of the Prospectus by the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority is not considered to be a recommendation for Bigbank's subordinated bonds.

The information contained in this notice is not intended to be published, distributed or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in any country or under any circumstance where publication, sharing or transmission would be unlawful or to any persons to whom the competent authorities have applied financial sanctions. Bigbank's unsecured subordinated bonds will be publicly offered only in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, and the sale or offer of the bonds shall not take place in any jurisdiction where such offer, invitation or sale would be unlawful without the exception or qualification of law or to any persons to whom the competent authorities have applied financial sanctions. The unsecured subordinated bonds are offered solely based on the Prospectus, the Prospectus Summary, the Terms and Conditions, and the Final Terms of the bonds, and the Offering is intended only for the persons to whom the Prospectus is directed. The present notice is not reviewed or confirmed by any supervisory authority, and it does not constitute a prospectus.

Attachments



Bigbank-AS_Final_Terms_T2_November-2026_series_1_EN

Bigbank-AS_Terms-and-Conditions_T2_2026_EN

Bigbank-AS_Summary_T2_November-2026_series-1_EN Bigbank-AS_Prospectus_T2_06-November-2026_EN