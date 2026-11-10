OSKA Pulse Joins BARMER's ENDOPOWER Program As A Drug-Free Option For Endometriosis And Adenomyosis Care

Australian designed, OSKA Pulse has been added to German statutory insurer BARMER's ENDOPOWER program, giving women a drug-free option for endometriosis pain.

- Darren Wedge, Director of International Operations at OSKA. AUSTRALIA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OSKA Pulse, a wearable pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) device, has been included in ENDOPOWER, a structured care program run by BARMER, one of Germany's largest statutory health insurers. The decision gives women living with endometriosis and adenomyosis access to a drug-free, non-invasive option for managing chronic pelvic pain as part of a recognised insurer-backed program.Endometriosis affects around one in ten women of reproductive age, an estimated 190 million people worldwide. The condition is frequently under-diagnosed, with many women waiting years for answers, and is often managed through a cycle of hormonal medication, pain relief and repeated surgery. Adenomyosis, a related condition, carries a similar burden. ENDOPOWER is one of the first insurer programs to focus specifically on these conditions and to build structured, supportive care around the women affected."For the women affected, Endopower is an alternative to burdensome medications or recurring surgeries," said Joao Rodrigues, State Director at BARMER.Through ENDOPOWER, eligible members gain access to coordinated care that combines specialist input, online advisory services and supportive technologies. OSKA Pulse sits within this framework as an at-home, wearable device that members can use alongside their existing care, rather than in place of medical treatment. The program reflects a growing recognition among insurers that chronic conditions such as endometriosis benefit from ongoing, everyday support between clinical appointments.OSKA Pulse uses PEMF technology, delivering low-level electromagnetic signals intended to support the body's natural recovery processes and help manage pain. The device is compact, wearable and designed for repeated daily use at home, making it well suited to the long-term, fluctuating nature of endometriosis symptoms. Its inclusion in ENDOPOWER follows collaboration with German specialist partners, including Electro-Zeutika and clinical specialists involved in the program, bringing together device technology and structured medical care.For OSKA, inclusion in a program backed by a major German statutory insurer marks a significant milestone. BARMER covers millions of members across Germany, and its recognition of OSKA Pulse signals growing confidence in drug-free, technology-led approaches to chronic pain. It also establishes a model that other insurers and health systems internationally may look to as they seek to reduce reliance on medication and surgery for endometriosis and adenomyosis."Being included in BARMER's ENDOPOWER program is an important step for OSKA and, more importantly, for the women who live with these conditions every day," said Darren Wedge, Director of International Operations at OSKA. "Endometriosis care has too often meant a long cycle of medication and surgery. Working alongside BARMER and our partners in Germany, we want to show that a drug-free, wearable option can play a genuine role in everyday pain management, backed by a recognised insurer and delivered in women's own homes."The move comes amid rising international attention on women's health and the long-standing gap in research, funding and treatment options for conditions that predominantly affect women. For many patients, the current pathway means years of appointments, medication side effects and the physical and financial toll of repeated surgery. By embedding a wearable device within a structured insurer program, ENDOPOWER offers a practical example of how health systems can broaden the options available to patients while easing that burden.OSKA Pulse is already used by people managing a range of chronic pain conditions worldwide. Its inclusion in ENDOPOWER extends that reach into a dedicated endometriosis and adenomyosis care pathway, giving women a recognised, insurer-supported route to try a drug-free approach as part of their broader treatment plan. OSKA sees the program as an opportunity to demonstrate, in a real-world insured population, how wearable technology can complement established medical care.OSKA will continue to work with partners, clinicians and health insurers internationally to expand access to drug-free pain management for women living with endometriosis and adenomyosis, with the ENDOPOWER program serving as a model for how wearable technology and structured care can work together.For more information about OSKA Pulse, visit

Darren Wedge

Oska Pulse

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OSKA Pulse Joins BARMER's ENDOPOWER Program as a Drug-Free Option for Endometriosis and Adenomyosis Care News Provided By Oska Pulse November 10, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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