PDF To Anki: Synaptic Recall Builds An Anki Deck From One Lecture PDF

PDF to Anki: a 31-card deck from one lecture PDF, and a card with its explanation and source slide

PDF to Anki in one upload: Synaptic Recall reads a lecture PDF and returns an Anki deck, with the source slide and an explanation on each card.

- Haziq, founder of Synaptic RecallNY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PDF to Anki is now one upload at Synaptic Recall. A student drops in a lecture PDF and downloads a deck built from it, as an file that Anki imports.The company's PDF to Anki page shows the result on a physiology lecture about diabetic ketoacidosis. One PDF becomes a 31-card deck.One card asks what hormonal changes define DKA. The answer is absolute insulin deficiency plus excess counter-regulatory hormones: glucagon, cortisol, catecholamines and growth hormone. Under the answer is a short explanation, and under that is the slide the card was written from.The explanation is there to make the fact stick. On that card it says insulin is the only hormone that pushes fuel into storage, so in DKA the brake is gone and the accelerator is floored.The number of cards is decided per lecture. The company says the deck is built from the session objectives, the summary slides and the way the professor words things, and not from one card per bullet point."Deciding what deserves a card can be the difference between knowing and not knowing something on exam day," said Haziq, the medical student who founded Synaptic Recall. "We tackled that problem specifically."Each question is worded so it cannot be answered by recognition, and key terms open their meaning and word origin. Because the slide is on the card, a student can check any answer against the lecture.PowerPoint files are accepted the same way. The company describes a new deck as a first pass and tells students to read it against their slides before it goes into long-term review.The Anki deck is one of three things the company makes from a lecture, with a Story that explains it and a set of practice questions. New accounts get three free credits.The PDF to Anki page is at .About Synaptic RecallSynaptic Recall turns a student's own lecture slides into three study tools: a Story that explains the lecture from the basics, an Anki deck for active recall, and exam-style practice questions that show the source slide for every question. It was built by a medical student in New York.

Haziq

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PDF to Anki: Synaptic Recall Builds an Anki Deck From One Lecture PDF News Provided By Synaptic Recall November 10, 2026, 05:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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