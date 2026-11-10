Active recall app: one lecture becomes a Story, Anki flashcards and a practice exam

What the app is, who it is for and how it differs from a chatbot summary

Active recall app Synaptic Recall writes the questions a student answers from memory: Anki cards and exam-style questions from one uploaded lecture.

- Haziq, founder of Synaptic RecallNY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Active recall app Synaptic Recall makes the two things a student needs to practice recall on a lecture: an Anki deck and a set of exam-style questions. Both are written from the slides the student uploads.Active recall means trying to answer a question from memory before checking the answer. Rereading does not count, the company says: it feels productive because the page looks familiar, but on the exam the answer is hidden.A 2013 review of ten study techniques points the same way. It rated practice testing as high utility and rereading as low (Dunlosky et al., 2013, Psychological Science in the Public Interest).The company's page on AI active recall study tools separates this from asking a chatbot how to study. A chatbot returns a summary, the page says, and the student still has to make the cards.The problem the tool is meant to remove is the evening spent making cards before any review can start. The company describes what it produces as a first pass.The active recall app writes the cards itself, with the source slide on the back of each one, and exports a standard Anki file. It writes five-option questions from the same slides, with a note on why each wrong option is wrong, and flags some as high yield. The student never writes a prompt.A third output, the Story, is a narrated walkthrough of the slides. All three share one source, so what the Story explains is what the cards ask and what the questions test.Asked on that page which AI tool is best for turning lecture slides into active recall, the founder names his own and adds a caveat. "I built it, so weigh that," wrote Haziq, the medical student who founded Synaptic Recall. "A summary alone is the slides, shorter."The app was built for medical students and in-house exams first. It also has settings for nursing, physician assistant, physical therapy, dental, pharmacy, veterinary and undergraduate courses.The practice questions are study aids, not NBME items, the company says.Three credits are free with a new account, and no card is needed. The active recall app is at ai-active-recall-study-tool/.About Synaptic RecallSynaptic Recall turns a student's own lecture slides into three study tools: a Story that explains the lecture from the basics, an Anki deck for active recall, and exam-style practice questions that show the source slide for every question. It was built by a medical student in New York.

Haziq

Synaptic Recall

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Active Recall App Synaptic Recall Makes Cards and Exam Questions From a Lecture News Provided By Synaptic Recall November 10, 2026, 05:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.