Flashcard Generator From Synaptic Recall Puts The Source Slide On Every Card

Flashcard generator: a 32-card deck from one pharmacology lecture, and a card with the slide its answer came from

A card open in Anki with the answer, an explanation and the source slide

Flashcard generator Synaptic Recall turns a lecture PDF or PowerPoint into an Anki deck, and every card shows the slide its answer came from.

- Haziq, founder of Synaptic RecallNY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Flashcard generator Synaptic Recall now puts the source slide on every card it makes. A student uploads a lecture as a PDF or PowerPoint and downloads an Anki deck in which each answer can be checked against the slide it came from.The company's AI flashcard generator page follows one lecture from upload to review. A medical pharmacology lecture on antiarrhythmic drugs becomes a 32-card deck.One card describes a 71-year-old on day 2 of dofetilide who feels faint, with a QTc of 560 ms and then polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. The answer is torsades de pointes, treated first with IV magnesium sulfate. Under the answer the card shows the lecture slide, and a box marks the line the answer came from.The deck is not one card per bullet point. The company says it is built from the session objectives, the summary slides and the way the professor words things, with each question worded so it cannot be answered by recognition.Each card has a dropdown with a longer explanation, and key terms open their meaning and word origin. The deck downloads as an file that Anki imports.The reason to use a flashcard generator at all, the company argues, is that making cards is not the part that builds memory. In a 2008 study in Science, students who kept testing themselves on word pairs recalled about 80 percent a week later. Students who stopped testing once they knew a pair recalled 36 percent or less, even when they kept studying it (Karpicke and Roediger, 2008)."Turning one lecture into a useful deck can take hours. You have to decide what matters, write the questions, and format each card," said Haziq, the medical student who founded Synaptic Recall. "The source slide is on the back of every card so you can check it."The company does not claim the cards are always right. Its website says the tool can miss a detail or stress the wrong thing, and it publishes a guide to checking AI-generated cards against the lecture before studying them.Flashcards are one of three things Synaptic Recall makes from a lecture. The other two are a Story that explains the slides and a set of exam-style practice questions.A new account comes with three free credits, enough for one lecture in all three study modes. The flashcard generator is at uses/ai-flashcard-generator/.About Synaptic RecallSynaptic Recall turns a student's own lecture slides into three study tools: a Story that explains the lecture from the basics, an Anki deck for active recall, and exam-style practice questions that show the source slide for every question. It was built by a medical student in New York.

Haziq

Synaptic Recall

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Flashcard Generator From Synaptic Recall Puts the Source Slide on Every Card News Provided By Synaptic Recall November 10, 2026, 05:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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