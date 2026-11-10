PDF To Flashcards: Synaptic Recall Marks The Line Each Answer Came From

PDF to flashcards: a 31-card deck from one lecture PDF, and a card with the page its answer came from

PDF to flashcards with a source on every card: Synaptic Recall builds a deck from a lecture PDF and shows the page and line behind each answer.

- Haziq, founder of Synaptic RecallNY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PDF to flashcards at Synaptic Recall now comes with a source on every card. Each flashcard shows the PDF page it was written from, with a box around the line the answer came from.The company's PDF to flashcards example is a maternal-newborn nursing lecture on fetal heart rate monitoring. The PDF becomes a 31-card deck.One card describes a client on oxytocin whose tracing shows gradual decelerations that reach their lowest point after each contraction. The answer is late decelerations from uteroplacental insufficiency. The term opens its definition: too little oxygen-rich maternal blood reaching the fetus through the placenta.The card then scrolls to the page titled Late Decelerations. The marked line reads that the cause is uteroplacental insufficiency and that less oxygen reaches the fetus with each contraction."A wrong answer should trigger a useful correction, not another round of memorizing a faulty card," wrote Haziq, the medical student who founded Synaptic Recall, in the company's guide to checking AI-made cards.The flashcards download as an Anki deck. Each has a dropdown explanation, and each question is worded so it cannot be answered by recognition.The company says the number of cards follows the material and is not one per bullet point. Cards are chosen from the session objectives, the summary slides and the way the professor words things.Its case for automating the step is about time. Active recall means trying to answer a question from memory before checking the answer, and hours spent making cards are hours not spent doing that.PowerPoint files are accepted too. A new account comes with three free credits, enough for one lecture.The PDF to flashcards page is at .About Synaptic RecallSynaptic Recall turns a student's own lecture slides into three study tools: a Story that explains the lecture from the basics, an Anki deck for active recall, and exam-style practice questions that show the source slide for every question. It was built by a medical student in New York.

Haziq

Synaptic Recall

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PDF to Flashcards: Synaptic Recall Marks the Line Each Answer Came From News Provided By Synaptic Recall November 10, 2026, 05:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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