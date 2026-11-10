Multiple Choice Question Generator From Synaptic Recall Works From Lecture Pdfs

Multiple choice question generator: a five-option question from a dermatology lecture, and why each other option is wrong

Multiple choice question generator Synaptic Recall turns a lecture PDF into five-option questions, each explained beside the slide it came from.

- Haziq, founder of Synaptic RecallNY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Multiple choice question generator Synaptic Recall writes five-option questions from a lecture PDF. The MCQ generator takes the uploaded file and returns a practice exam built from its slides.The questions are written from the document itself, not from a topic typed into a box, so they stay inside what the professor taught.The company's example is a family nurse practitioner dermatology lecture on papulosquamous disorders. One question describes a 22-year-old woman with a 4-cm oval salmon-pink patch on her chest, followed ten days later by smaller oval patches. The answer is pityriasis rosea.The page titles that example "When C and D both look right." The explanation names the correct answer and then gives the reason each other option is wrong, next to the slide the question came from."Practicing with new questions helps you apply what you've learned. But in most courses, you don't see the actual exam until test day," said Haziq, the medical student who founded Synaptic Recall.A level selector on the upload page changes how the questions are pitched for medicine, nursing, physician assistant, pharmacy and other programs. The lecture stays the source of the content.Some questions are flagged as high yield. The company states that all of them are study aids, not official exam items, and tells students to check them against the lecture.A question bank asks about a whole subject. The company's argument for a generator is narrower: an in-house exam is written from a professor's slides, so practice should be too.The same lecture can also become a Story that explains it and an Anki deck. Three free credits come with a new account.The multiple choice question generator is at .About Synaptic RecallSynaptic Recall turns a student's own lecture slides into three study tools: a Story that explains the lecture from the basics, an Anki deck for active recall, and exam-style practice questions that show the source slide for every question. It was built by a medical student in New York.

Haziq

Synaptic Recall

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Multiple Choice Question Generator From Synaptic Recall Works From Lecture PDFs News Provided By Synaptic Recall November 10, 2026, 05:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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