Exam Question Generator From Synaptic Recall Explains Every Wrong Answer

Exam question generator: a question written from a nursing lecture, and why each other option is wrong

Exam question generator Synaptic Recall writes exam-style questions from the slides an exam covers and explains why each wrong option is wrong.

- Haziq, founder of Synaptic RecallNY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Exam question generator Synaptic Recall writes practice questions from the slides a student's next exam covers. Each question comes with an explanation of the right answer and of every wrong one.The company's exam question generator page uses a med-surg nursing lecture on diabetes mellitus, which becomes a 10-question exam.One question describes a client with type 1 diabetes who is shaky and sweaty two hours after insulin lispro, with a glucose of 58 mg/dL, alert and able to swallow. It asks what the nurse should do first. The answer is to give 4 ounces of orange juice.The explanation opens with the lecture slide the question came from, then takes the other options one at a time. Glucagon is for a client who cannot swallow. The recheck comes 15 minutes after treatment, not instead of it."Understanding and memorizing something is one thing. Answering a question about it, under exam conditions, is another," said Haziq, the medical student who founded Synaptic Recall.An exam can describe a client or a case the student has never seen. The student has to recognize the concept being tested and say why one answer fits better than the others, and the company's point is that reading the slides does not practice that.Question banks cover a subject for every program at once. These questions cover one lecture, the one the professor wrote the exam from.The style follows the student's field. The upload page has settings for medical, nursing, physician assistant, physical therapy, dental, pharmacy, veterinary and undergraduate courses.The company says the generator focuses on what is most likely to be tested and flags some questions as high yield. It also states that the questions are study aids and that no exam board writes or reviews them.New accounts get three free credits. The exam question generator is at .About Synaptic RecallSynaptic Recall turns a student's own lecture slides into three study tools: a Story that explains the lecture from the basics, an Anki deck for active recall, and exam-style practice questions that show the source slide for every question. It was built by a medical student in New York.

Haziq

Synaptic Recall

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Exam Question Generator From Synaptic Recall Explains Every Wrong Answer News Provided By Synaptic Recall November 10, 2026, 05:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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