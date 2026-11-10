Lecture To Anki: Synaptic Recall Turns Lecture Slides Into A Deck With Sources

Lecture to Anki: a 30-card deck from one lecture, and a card with its explanation and source slide

Lecture to Anki in one upload: Synaptic Recall builds a deck from a professor's slides, and every card shows the slide it came from.

- Haziq, founder of Synaptic RecallNY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lecture to Anki takes one upload at Synaptic Recall. The company builds the deck directly from the lecture slides, and every card shows the slide it came from.Done by hand, the same job means deciding what matters, writing the questions and formatting each card. The company says that can take hours for a single lecture."Starting with a premade deck can save you that work, but it will not cover exactly what your in-house lectures teach," said Haziq, the medical student who founded Synaptic Recall. "We build your deck directly from your source material, so you can spend that time actually practicing active recall."The lecture to Anki page shows a cardiovascular physiology lecture on heart failure turned into a 30-card deck. One card traces the neurohormonal cycle: baroreceptors unload, the renin-angiotensin system and sympathetic drive switch on, vessels tighten and the kidneys hold salt and water, and cardiac output falls further.The explanation under that answer says the body reads a failing heart as blood loss, and that its rescue signals help for hours and harm for months. The slide with the same cycle is printed below it.Cards are chosen from the session objectives, the summary slides and the professor's wording, the company says. Each fact gets one question, worded so it cannot be answered by recognition.The deck downloads as an file. A student imports it and reviews in Anki, one question at a time.The same upload can also produce a Story that explains the lecture and a practice exam written from it. Three free credits come with a new account, enough for one lecture in all three modes.The lecture to Anki page is at .About Synaptic RecallSynaptic Recall turns a student's own lecture slides into three study tools: a Story that explains the lecture from the basics, an Anki deck for active recall, and exam-style practice questions that show the source slide for every question. It was built by a medical student in New York.

Haziq

Synaptic Recall

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Lecture to Anki: Synaptic Recall Turns Lecture Slides Into a Deck With Sources News Provided By Synaptic Recall November 10, 2026, 05:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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