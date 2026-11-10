Anki Flashcard Maker Synaptic Recall Writes Cards From A Student's Own Lecture

Anki flashcard maker: a 30-card deck from one lecture, and a card with its explanation and source slide

Anki flashcard maker Synaptic Recall writes a deck from a lecture PDF or PowerPoint. Its founder says it covers the lecture, not the boards.

- Haziq, founder of Synaptic RecallNY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anki flashcard maker Synaptic Recall writes a deck from the lecture a student uploads, so the cards match what that student's professor taught. The deck opens in Anki like any other.Large shared Anki decks such as AnKing are organized around board exams. In-house exams are written from a professor's own slides, and the company built its flashcard maker for that case."It does not replace AnKing, UWorld, or your course's question bank. Those cover the boards. This covers the lecture your professor wrote," said Haziq, the medical student who founded Synaptic Recall. "I run both."On the company's Anki card generator page, a lecture on the thyroid becomes a 30-card deck. One card walks through the hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid axis, from TRH to TSH to T4 and T3 and back through feedback. Its explanation compares the axis to a thermostat, and the lecture slide sits under the answer.The maker decides what gets a card from the session objectives, the summary slides and the professor's wording, according to the company. Questions are worded so they cannot be answered by recognition.Each card carries a dropdown explanation, highlighted key terms with their meaning and origin, and the slide it came from. The file is a standard that imports without an add-on, so reviews run on Anki's own schedule.The company tells students to read a new deck against the slides before adding it to long-term review. It describes the output as a first pass, and it says the tool can miss a detail or stress the wrong thing.Making the cards by hand is the alternative, and the company's case is that it is not the part that builds memory. Active recall is answering a card from memory before flipping it, which only starts once the deck exists.A new account comes with three free credits. The Anki flashcard maker is at .About Synaptic RecallSynaptic Recall turns a student's own lecture slides into three study tools: a Story that explains the lecture from the basics, an Anki deck for active recall, and exam-style practice questions that show the source slide for every question. It was built by a medical student in New York.

Haziq

Synaptic Recall

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Anki Flashcard Maker Synaptic Recall Writes Cards From a Student's Own Lecture News Provided By Synaptic Recall November 10, 2026, 05:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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