AI Quiz Generator Synaptic Recall Writes Quizzes From A Student's Own Slides

AI quiz generator: a rule-of-nines question written from an anatomy lecture, and why each other option is wrong

AI quiz generator Synaptic Recall writes an exam-style quiz from a lecture PDF or PowerPoint and shows the slide behind every answer.

- Haziq, founder of Synaptic RecallNY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI quiz generator Synaptic Recall writes a quiz from the lecture slides a student uploads, as a PDF or PowerPoint. The student never types a topic or a prompt.An AI quiz generator that starts from a topic can ask about anything in the subject, the company says. One that starts from the slides asks about what the professor put on them.The company's lecture to quiz page shows an anatomy and physiology lecture on the integumentary system turned into a 10-question quiz. One question gives an adult with second-degree burns over the whole front of the trunk and the whole left arm and asks for the percentage burned by the rule of nines. The answer is 27 percent.The explanation opens with the lecture slide the question came from and says why each other option is wrong. One wrong option counts only the front of the arm, and another leaves the arm out.The page titles that example "Chapter 5, read twice, exam on Thursday.""Re-reading feels productive because it all looks familiar. On the exam the answer is hidden, and the only practice for that is pulling it from memory," wrote Haziq, the medical student who founded Synaptic Recall.Questions have five options, and some are flagged as high yield. A level selector on the upload page changes how they are pitched for medicine, nursing, physician assistant, pharmacy, undergraduate and other courses.The company states that the quiz is a study aid and that no exam board writes or reviews the questions.The same upload can also produce a Story that explains the lecture and an Anki deck. Three free credits come with a new account.The AI quiz generator is at .About Synaptic RecallSynaptic Recall turns a student's own lecture slides into three study tools: a Story that explains the lecture from the basics, an Anki deck for active recall, and exam-style practice questions that show the source slide for every question. It was built by a medical student in New York.

Haziq

Synaptic Recall

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AI Quiz Generator Synaptic Recall Writes Quizzes From a Student's Own Slides News Provided By Synaptic Recall November 10, 2026, 05:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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