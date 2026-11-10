PDF To Quiz: Synaptic Recall Writes An Exam-Style Quiz From A Lecture Handout

PDF to quiz: a question written from an asthma lecture handout, and why each other option is wrong

PDF to quiz from the handout a professor posted: Synaptic Recall writes exam-style questions and explains every answer beside its slide.

- Haziq, founder of Synaptic RecallNY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PDF to quiz at Synaptic Recall starts from the handout a professor posted. A student uploads the lecture PDF and gets an exam-style quiz written from its slides.The company's page names the problem in a heading: "Highlighted in three colors, quizzed on none."A 2013 review of ten study techniques rated highlighting and rereading as low utility and practice testing as high (Dunlosky et al., 2013, Psychological Science in the Public Interest).The example on the page is a pharmacotherapy handout on asthma that becomes a 10-question quiz. One question follows a 29-year-old woman who is switched from an albuterol metered-dose inhaler with a spacer to a fluticasone-salmeterol dry powder inhaler. The correct counseling point is to breathe in quickly and deeply through the mouthpiece.The explanation opens with the slide the question came from and gives the reason each other option is wrong."Rereading until the material feels familiar doesn't count: with the answers in front of you, you never practice bringing them to mind on your own," said Haziq, the medical student who founded Synaptic Recall.Each question is worded so it cannot be answered by recognition. The company says the quiz focuses on what is most likely to be tested, and it states that the questions are study aids, not official exam items.A quiz made this way covers one document. The company's reason is that an in-house exam is written from the handout, so the practice is too.PowerPoint files and notes saved as a PDF are accepted as well. New accounts get three free credits.The PDF to quiz page is at .About Synaptic RecallSynaptic Recall turns a student's own lecture slides into three study tools: a Story that explains the lecture from the basics, an Anki deck for active recall, and exam-style practice questions that show the source slide for every question. It was built by a medical student in New York.

Haziq

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PDF to Quiz: Synaptic Recall Writes an Exam-Style Quiz From a Lecture Handout News Provided By Synaptic Recall November 10, 2026, 05:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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