Notes To Flashcards: Synaptic Recall Builds Anki Decks From A Student's Notes

Notes to flashcards: a 30-card deck from a notes PDF, and a card with the page its answer came from

Notes to flashcards from a PDF of the student's own notes: Synaptic Recall writes the deck and shows the page each card came from.

- Haziq, founder of Synaptic RecallNY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Notes to flashcards now takes one upload at Synaptic Recall. A student saves their notes as a PDF, uploads the file, and downloads flashcards built from what they wrote.The company's example is a set of nursing notes on burns. The notes PDF becomes a 30-card deck.One card gives an 80-kg client with partial- and full-thickness burns over 30 percent of the body. The answer is the Parkland formula worked out: 4 mL times 80 kg times 30, or 9,600 mL in 24 hours.The explanation adds that the first 8 hours count from the moment of the burn, not from arrival. Under it is the page of the notes the card came from, with the Parkland line marked."This deck is built from your own notes, so you start with exactly what you wrote down," said Haziq, the medical student who founded Synaptic Recall.The company's reasoning is that rereading notes is not recall. Its page describes the deck as every fact in the notes pulled out of memory instead of reread.Turning notes into flashcards by hand means deciding what matters, writing the questions and formatting each card. The tool does that part, and the student checks the result against the notes.Each question is worded so it cannot be answered by recognition, and key terms open their meaning and word origin. The flashcards download as an Anki deck.Lecture slides work the same way, as a PDF or PowerPoint. New accounts get three free credits.The notes to flashcards page is at .About Synaptic RecallSynaptic Recall turns a student's own lecture slides into three study tools: a Story that explains the lecture from the basics, an Anki deck for active recall, and exam-style practice questions that show the source slide for every question. It was built by a medical student in New York.

Haziq

Synaptic Recall

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Notes to Flashcards: Synaptic Recall Builds Anki Decks From a Student's Notes News Provided By Synaptic Recall November 10, 2026, 05:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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