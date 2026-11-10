Pre-Orders Open November 10: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Rebecca Concept By Studio TRIGGER Statue

Concept Masterline Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Rebecca "Concept by Studio TRIGGER"

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Concept Art by TRIGGER

Fluorescent Paint

Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Rebecca "Concept by Studio TRIGGER" from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Pre-orders November 10, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio has opened pre-orders for the Concept Masterline Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Rebecca "Concept by Studio TRIGGER."This statue is based on concept art by animation studio TRIGGER. Rebecca is realized at 1/5 scale in a dynamic pose, together with her firearms and cyberware.Her facial sculpt features an aggressive expression, with attention paid to details such as the angle of her eyebrows. Her bluish skin tone, fluorescent yellow lines on the jacket, and tattoo designs reflect her appearance in the series. Shading is also used to define the details of her two firearms and cyberware.The themed base is modeled after the palm of the Cyber Skeleton and features pink and green firearms. Its surface includes a rough cast-metal texture and chipped paint along the edges.The Bonus Version includes an additional head with a surprised expression. A Head Stand is also included for displaying the additional head separately.Lucy, also based on a concept by TRIGGER, is available in the Concept Masterline lineup, with David likewise scheduled to open for pre-order at a later date.Product Name:Concept Masterline Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Rebecca "Concept by Studio TRIGGER" Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $899Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: July 2028Scale: 1/5H: 39 cm W: 24 cm D: 22 cmWeight: Approx. 2.02 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Themed Base・One (1) Swappable Head (Standard)・One (1) Swappable Head (Surprised) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]Copyright:TM & © 2026 SCG POWER RANGERS LLC and Hasbro. Power Rangers and all related logos, characters, names, and distinctive likenesses thereof are the exclusive property of SCG Power Rangers LLC. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization.For more details, visit our online store.About Prime 1 StudioPrime 1 Studio Co., Ltd., which will celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 30, 2027, creates and sells products that showcase the appeal of character-based content. Its lineup includes "PRIME 1 STATUE," a series of high-end character statues, as well as figures, merchandise, and other collectibles.Address: 6-36-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo, JapanRepresentative: Rie MatsumotoOfficial Website:

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Pre-Orders Open November 10: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Rebecca "Concept by Studio TRIGGER" Statue News Provided By Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd November 10, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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