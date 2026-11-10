Jenna Dewan Recalls Touring With Janet Jackson 25 Years Ago

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress and dancer Jenna Dewan took a trip down memory lane as she recalled touring with pop icon Janet Jackson 25 years ago, describing the experience as a dream come true.

Sharing her excitement over celebrating Janet on the dance floor on Grammys night on Instagram, Jenna expressed her gratitude for the singer, saying the moment held a special place in her heart.

Jenna shared a throwback image with Janet and wrote:“Little me would have a lot to say about this week. Touring with Janet 25 years ago was a dream come true... getting to celebrate her on the dance floor for Grammys night feels so special. Forever grateful for you @janetjackson.”

Dewan started her career as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, and later worked with artists including Christina Aguilera, Pink, and Missy Elliott.

She is known for her role as Nora Clark in the 2006 film Step Up. She has also starred on the short-lived series The Playboy Club and had a recurring role in the series American Horror Story: Asylum.

She portrayed Freya Beauchamp on the Lifetime series Witches of East End, Lucy Lane in Supergirl and Superman & Lois. Dewan has hosted the reality television shows World of Dance and Flirty Dancing. Since 2021, she has appeared in a supporting role in The Rookie.

On the work front, Jenna was last seen in the movie The Wedding Year in 2019 American directed by Robert Luketic and starring Sarah Hyland, Tyler James Williams, Jenna Dewan, Matt Shively and Anna Camp.

She is currently seen in Dancing with the Stars is an American reality dance competition television series. It is the American version of the British contest program Strictly Come Dancing and is part of its international franchise.

The series pairs celebrities with professional dancers to perform primarily ballroom and Latin routines. Each couple competes against the others for judges' points and audience votes.