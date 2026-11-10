Gaurav Gogoi Flags Accountability In Delhi AQI Data Row

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 10 (IANS) Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday raised the issue of political accountability amid a growing controversy over gaps in Delhi's air pollution monitoring data during a period of extremely high pollution.

Taking to social media platform X, the Assam Congress leader said,“We need politicians that are accountable to the people of India on the most important public concerns.”

Gogoi's remarks came against the backdrop of reports that air quality monitoring stations in the national capital witnessed gaps in PM2.5 data after pollution levels surged to exceptionally high levels.

The reports have triggered a political and public debate over the transparency and reliability of pollution monitoring systems, particularly when Delhi is battling its annual air quality crisis.

According to reports based on pollution monitoring data, several stations recorded sharply rising particulate matter levels before PM2.5 readings became unavailable during crucial hours.

The missing data has raised questions over whether the monitoring infrastructure is equipped to accurately record extreme pollution episodes.

While authorities and experts have cited possible technical reasons for the data gaps, the episode has provided fresh ammunition to the opposition, which has repeatedly accused governments of failing to address Delhi's recurring pollution emergency with adequate urgency.

Gogoi did not directly name the BJP-led Central government or the Delhi administration in his post. However, his remarks appeared to underline the Congress' broader political attack that governments must remain answerable to citizens on issues directly affecting public health and daily life.

Delhi's pollution crisis has remained a major political flashpoint, with governments at the Centre and in neighbouring states often trading blame over stubble burning, vehicular emissions, construction dust and industrial pollution.

As the national capital once again grapples with hazardous air quality, the controversy surrounding missing pollution data has added another dimension to the debate -- whether governments and public agencies are being sufficiently transparent and accountable during a public health crisis.

Gogoi's intervention is likely to further sharpen the political debate over Delhi's toxic air and the responsibility of governments to provide citizens with reliable information on the risks they face.