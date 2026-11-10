SP's Dream Of Returning To Power Will Never Be Fulfilled: Brajesh Pathak

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 10 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying its dream of returning to power in the state would never be fulfilled.

He accused the previous SP government of allowing mafias, criminals and goons to flourish across the state, alleging that its tenure was marked by lawlessness and disrespect towards women.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak claimed,“The Samajwadi Party's dream will never be fulfilled. Those who gave Uttar Pradesh 'one district, one mafia' and allowed goons, mafias and criminals to flourish in every household are now chanting 'Ram Ram' with religious beads around their necks.”

He further alleged that women and daughters were disrespected during the SP regime and that criminals used to target them with evil intentions. He said the present government had ensured that mafias operating in Uttar Pradesh were brought to justice.

“At least the Samajwadi Party has started taking the name of Ayodhya Dham. These are the same people who used to feel uncomfortable with the name of Ayodhya Dham and Lord Ram,” he added.

Reacting to a statement by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Pathak said the party had no possibility of returning to power.

“They will never come to power. There is no possibility of that, and their dreams will never be fulfilled. They can certainly dream of going to Saifai and watching a dance performance when their government is formed,” he said.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Pathak said the responsibility for the exercise rested with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"I repeatedly say that the SIR is the responsibility of the Election Commission of India. It is the Commission's duty to visit every household and ensure that the names of all voters are included under all circumstances, without any negligence. And if any mistakes have been made anywhere, action should be taken against those responsible. This is the responsibility of the officials, while political parties are there to assist them," he said.