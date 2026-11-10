Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh's Team Takes Another Dig At Mahhi Vij, Questions Her Double Standards

The controversy between Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh of Bigg Boss 20 is heating up outside of the reality TV house as their respective teams have been involved in a social media war. The dispute began with a sarcastic comment regarding Mahhi wearing Uditi's clothes and jewellery but escalated to accusations of double standards.

Both teams have become involved in the social media war.

How did the Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh controversy start?

Uditi Singh's team wrote a statement on X which highlighted how they couldn't understand how Mahhi could be upset by Uditi's actions but is wearing her clothes. The statement added that Mahhi doesn't seem to like Uditi but like her outfit.

Dear Mahhi, wearing Uditi's clothes and earrings while having a problem with practically everything she does is quite something.

You don't seem to like the girl, but clearly you like her wardrobe.

At this point, what exactly is this obsession with Uditi?

#UditiSingh #BiggBoss20

- Uditi Singh (@UditiSinghh_) November 8, 2026

Mahhi's team quickly replied to the statement by stating that she does have a personal stylist who puts together her outfits. She and Uditi only swapped earrings.

Dear Team Uditi,

Just to clarify, Mahhi has her own stylist who sources her outfits, so she isn't wearing Uditi's clothes. They've only exchanged earrings as a mutual, friendly gesture.

House ke equations chahe jo bhi ho, dono ne ek-doosre ko patakha banane mein help zaroor ki! ✨ Let's not turn a simple accessory exchange into an unnecessary narrative. ❤️

#BigBoss20 #Mahhivij

- Mahhi Vinod Vij (@MahhiVij_) November 9, 2026

Dear Team Uditi,

How many narratives are you planning to change just to take a dig at Mahhi? You started with clothes and earrings, got corrected with facts, and conveniently shifted to hypocrisy, double standards and backbiting. When one narrative fails, you simply find another!

Mahhi has always been real, vocal about her opinions and firm in taking a stand. Having a different opinion isn't hypocrisy!

Honestly, Team Uditi seems to be following Uditi's gameplay jumping from one mudda to another without consistency, vision or direction.

Instead of constantly monitoring Mahhi, perhaps focus on Uditi's game. Because right now, neither the narrative outside nor the game inside seems to have a clear direction!

#BigBoss20 #MahhiVij

- Mahhi Vinod Vij (@MahhiVij_) November 9, 2026

Uditi's team say Mahhi's side is not addressing the real issue

They wrote a statement which stated that Mahhi's side was attempting to ignore the real issue. They added that the issue wasn't about Uditi's outfit but rather that she is being criticised for double standards.

Dear Team Mahhi, appreciate the response, but the original question remains unanswered.

Our tweet questioned why Mahhi has so many issues with Uditi while being friendly enough to exchange clothes and accessories. Wardrobe was the example, hypocrisy was the point. The narrative hasn't changed. Sorry, our bad. We assumed the sarcasm was obvious. Clearly, we overestimated.

You call Mahhi real, vocal and fearless. Yet her opinions about Uditi seem to be expressed everywhere except directly to her. Saamne sweetness, peeth peeche commentary. And whenever Uditi gets praised, suddenly it's“mujhe heavy feel ho raha hai.” Surely being real also means being consistent?

As for focusing on Uditi, we absolutely are. We admire the confidence and heart she's playing with. She sacrificed her lifeline for someone who wasn't even her friend, while Mahhi chose differently when it came to the family message of someone she once called her daughter. Both choices speak for themselves.

And since you've brought up gameplay, we're genuinely curious. What exactly is Mahhi's game plan beyond discussing Uditi? Itna toh Team Uditi and Uditians ne bhi“Uditi, Uditi” nahi kiya hoga, jitna Mahhi ghar ke har kone mein karti hain. At this point, we're beginning to wonder who's actually managing Uditi's publicity.

We're sure you'll find a way to misinterpret this too, so no point banging our heads against a team that dodges every question while accusing others of changing narratives.

We'll leave you to your PR driven damage control. Clearly, there's plenty to do.

#TeamUditiSingh #SigningOff

- Uditi Singh (@UditiSinghh_) November 9, 2026

They continued by asking why Mahhi's side are attempting to change the topic from criticizing of double standard to the stylist and wardrobe.

Dear Team Mahhi, appreciate the response, but the original question remains unanswered.

Our tweet questioned why Mahhi has so many issues with Uditi while being friendly enough to exchange clothes and accessories. Wardrobe was the example, hypocrisy was the point. The narrative hasn't changed. Sorry, our bad. We assumed the sarcasm was obvious. Clearly, we overestimated.

You call Mahhi real, vocal and fearless. Yet her opinions about Uditi seem to be expressed everywhere except directly to her. Saamne sweetness, peeth peeche commentary. And whenever Uditi gets praised, suddenly it's“mujhe heavy feel ho raha hai.” Surely being real also means being consistent?

As for focusing on Uditi, we absolutely are. We admire the confidence and heart she's playing with. She sacrificed her lifeline for someone who wasn't even her friend, while Mahhi chose differently when it came to the family message of someone she once called her daughter. Both choices speak for themselves.

And since you've brought up gameplay, we're genuinely curious. What exactly is Mahhi's game plan beyond discussing Uditi? Itna toh Team Uditi and Uditians ne bhi“Uditi, Uditi” nahi kiya hoga, jitna Mahhi ghar ke har kone mein karti hain. At this point, we're beginning to wonder who's actually managing Uditi's publicity.

We're sure you'll find a way to misinterpret this too, so no point banging our heads against a team that dodges every question while accusing others of changing narratives.

We'll leave you to your PR driven damage control. Clearly, there's plenty to do.

#TeamUditiSingh #SigningOff

- Uditi Singh (@UditiSinghh_) November 9, 2026

You can watch Bigg Boss 20 on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colours TV at 10:30 pm