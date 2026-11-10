One Hand On Steering, Other Firing Crackers: Surat Thar Driver Detained After Viral Diwali Stunt (WATCH)

A man in Surat performed a dangerous stunt on Diwali night by bursting firecrackers from a moving Thar on in the city, putting pedestrians and other motorists at risk. A video of the incident went viral on social media, following which the police identified the driver and made to apologise for the action. The man, Ashish Patel, was driving his Thar around the city on Diwali night when he lit off firecrackers from the window of the car. The act was especially risky because the driver was smashing crackers while operating the moving SUV.

At the time of the occurrence, people and other cars were traveling through the neighborhood. The firecrackers' sparks may have hit motorcyclists, pedestrians, or other cars, perhaps resulting in serious injuries or an accident.

The incident was captured on camera by commuters traveling through the area, and the video was later posted on social media, where it rapidly gained popularity. The driver's careless actions and his choice to jeopardize other drivers' safety for a stunt were criticized in the video.

The Surat police moved quickly to identify the Thar driver after the video went viral. Several hours after the event, the police located the car and arrested Patel, the driver, based on the widely shared video.

Patel was forced to apologize in front of the police after being brought into detention. In an apparent attempt to discourage others from doing similar pranks on public highways, the police also posted a video of him apologizing on social media.

Watch Viral Video

Patel is seen in the video with his hands folded, acknowledging his error and pleading with others not to do the same.

He says, "Yesterday, I performed a stunt by bursting firecrackers from a moving vehicle. Please never make such a mistake while driving a moving vehicle. The Pal police station has counselled me, so I urge all of you not to do anything like this."

પાલ વિસ્તારમાં દિવાળી ની રાત્રીએ મુખ્ય માર્ગ પર ચાલુ કારે જોખમી રીતે ફટાકડા ફોડી રોફ જમાવનાર ઈસમને ઝડપી કાયદાનું ભાન કરાવતી પાલ પોલીસ.

@CMOGuj @sanghaviharsh @dgpgujarat @GujaratPolice

#સુરત_શહેર_પોલીસ_તમારી_સાથે_તમારા_માટે

#gujaratpolice #suratcitypolice #palpolice #diwali Surat City Police (@CP_SuratCity) November 9, 2026

The police have detained Patel and initiated the legal process in connection with the incident.